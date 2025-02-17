‘Who are these ladies…?’: Woman orders customized M&M’s for dad’s funeral. Then she takes a closer look

There are many ways to honor the departed, especially at celebrations of their life like funerals and memorials.

Some would choose to include their loved one’s favorite flowers in an arrangement for the event or place them in a location that they loved. Others might opt for a specialty portrait—a rendition of a favored photo, brought to life by an artist to bring comfort to the grieving.

Adjacent to the idea of a portrait, the time-honored tradition of bringing a loved one back to life, apparently, is having their face printed onto a batch of M&M’s chocolate candies.

When it comes to grieving, to each their own. But if someone goes as far as to order a specialty print of M&M’s including the face of their loved one, they would be in for a shock if they received a single candy in the batch with the face of someone else.

In a TikTok, user Jessica (@jessicamarlenee) shows the lone M&M printed with the face of two women she doesn’t know. It was included with the batch of candy that has her father’s face printed on them. Her TikTok has over 56,000 views.

“I got some customized M&M’s for my dad’s funeral and I found this…that’s not my dad,” a text overlay on the video reads.

You can pick what gets printed on M&M’s?

Yes!

Since 2004, the candy brand has allowed customers to customize the message printed on specialty batches of the candy-coated chocolate. In 2008, the brand expanded offerings to include personal images in its custom-printed candy operations.

What is M&M’s policy for misprints?

While the candy manufacturer does state on its website that custom orders of M&Ms are nonrefundable and not eligible for returns, damage to orders or quality issues could be an exception to this policy.

It is not clear what the manufacturer’s policy includes misprints or orders that incorporate prints from other customers by mistake.

‘His new lady friends in heaven’

Some viewers found humor in the situation, although the occasion might have been more somber in nature.

“This is so something my dad would have enjoyed at his funeral,” one commenter wrote. “We got his urn off Amazon so why not misprinted m&ms? He was wearing the same shirt in the coffin as in one of the pics in the slideshow.”

“It’s giving body of Christ energy but more delicious,” another said.

“A few pics slipped through to the candy company, no worries,” a third wrote.

Along this line of thinking, others joked that the women were friends of the poster’s father, saying hello from the other side.

“He’s showing you his new lady friends in heaven,” one commenter wrote.

“Those are two of his exs popping back up to see what’s up,” another joked.

“Lmaooooo those are his side chicks,” a third said.

