“Anything to go viral, girl”: Woman’s wig comes off during Jordan River baptism

A Millennial woman is going viral for her baptism gone wrong.

Jori Hart, a global lifestyle and branding strategist, shared a video in October of her recent baptism. The moment she hit the water, her wig slipped off. Hart quickly grabbed her hair and tossed it back on, and her mishap is going viral. The TikTok video has over 750k likes and 10.5 million views.

“My Wig Came Off: A Fun and Relatable Moment,” Hart captioned the post. “Laugh along as I share a hilarious moment when my wig came off! Expect humor and relatable vibes.”

“The moment I went under, I was completely in the spirit, deep in prayer, peace, and surrender. I didn’t even realize my wig wasn’t secured until the priest lifted me from the water, and I felt it slipping away. I wasn’t embarrassed at all because it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Hart told Newsweek.

Hart told Newsweek that she was traveling across the Middle East for her birthday. She visited Qatar, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. The traveler told the outlet that she took the trip despite the regional conflicts and safety concerns.

Hart believed Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River, and wanted to do the same. Newsweek writes, “the significance of the moment made her forget small details like securing her wig.”

What is the Internet saying about the viral baptism video?

Naturally, people online had a lot to say about Hart’s video. The comments range from support and love to jokes and skepticism that it was staged.

“God said ‘new everything!’” @Ontrez joked.

“I think that’s the Lord’s way of telling us all to ‘come as you are,’ … But fr though what a special moment to be baptized where Jesus did and made new!!! Congrats, sis!” @MattiBHere replied.

“The quickening of your spirit to catch the wig!?!? BLESS HIS NAME,” @tayyyy commented.

“Why are we being baptized in sewage?” @alexipatrice asked.

“I JUST HOLLERED IN THE office,” @itsnataliesiobhan shared.

“I think I just heard Jesus chuckle a little,” @aarontalk22 wrote.

Meanwhile, others are wondering about Hart’s choice to visit the Middle East during dangerous times.

“How are you getting baptized in a place that’s being bombed?” @kelseywarner0 asked.

“She must’ve planned this bc ain’t no way,” Jadaaleah commented. “Anything to go viral, girl,” @_Nataly added.

You can follow Hart on TikTok @fabsymone to see more of her adventures.

