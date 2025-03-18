‘PLEASE GIVE ME A CUP’: Customers visit a ‘millennial’ burger place. Then they see what they’re serving drinks in

Imagine ordering a milkshake expecting the classic, tall cone-shaped glasses we’ve come to associate them with. But when your waiter places it in front of you, it is not at all how you pictured.

That’s what happened to Meisha who posted her “millennial” burger joint experience on her TikTok account @meishy222.

When describing 21st-century restaurants, the term “millennial” is used to describe restaurants owned by and consumed by millennials. Their menu is often overpriced, and the aesthetic is usually rustic, with exposed brick, metal chairs, and tacky decor.

Meisha visited The Works, a popular gourmet burger bistro chain in Ontario, Canada. The restaurants’ locations are scattered across the Canadian side of the New York-Canadian Border.

The restaurant chain actually started in 2001 and is known for its grungy, industrial theme, hence why Meisha’s milkshake was served in a measuring cup.

Do these ‘millennial’ burger joint milkshakes cost more than usual?

According to The Works online menu, they have a variety of premium milkshakes priced at $8.43. These shakes include customer favorites like the 2001 Shake Odyssey, a caramel, peanut butter, and Oreo cookie milkshake topped with whipped cream.

Other premium shake favorites include the Bella Nutella, Birthday Cake Shake, and the Black Forest Cake Shake.

They also offer classic milkshake flavors like strawberry-banana, caramel, Oreo cookie, vanilla, and peanut butter. However, these milkshakes are only $6.97 in comparison to the restaurant’s more elaborate offerings.

But, they don’t just serve their milkshakes in measuring cups. They serve all their drinks that way. That includes sodas, lemonades, iced tea, and even water.

In Meisha’s TikTok, she and a family member drink their complimentary water out of measuring cups, too.

Yet, some customers had questions about the practicality of serving beverages in measuring cups.

One commenter said under Meisha’s video, “Financially, this seems unreasonable.”

‘PLEASE GIVE ME A CUP.’

Meisha, like many people in the comments, was perplexed by the measuring cups. In the caption of her video, she wrote, “PLEASE GIVE ME A CUP.”

Other users made jokes about the bizarre serving cup.

One user wrote, “Me when I have no clean dishes.”

Another user commented how the restaurant chain may be trying too hard to appeal to younger consumers. “It’s giving Gen X trying to prove they still know what’s cool,” they said.

One commenter even went as far as to say that restaurants were running out of ways to stand out. “When the mason jars are too basic but you wanna be unique,” they said.

Are the measuring cups heavy?

Amongst the comments were former and current employees of The Works. Some reminisced on their time working at the restaurant.

“My arms were ripped. I miss it,” one former employee said in the comments. “I could carry 5 full 16-ounces in one hand. It was a challenge.”

Among the employees in the comments, Meisha connected with the server from her visit. The worker was ecstatic to see Miesha’s post after seeing her in person.

Meisha responded to her comment and said, “OMG STOP! I had never been before. I hope your arms are holding up.”



