‘For you people trying to become an adult’: Man takes the front panel off his microwave. Then he learns they have filters

A man offered a public service announcement for those among us who are, in his words, “trying to become an adult,” with a kitchen revelation that some never make.

Featured Video

The video, showing that microwave filters are a thing, comes from creator Benji (@ben_the_jet_1/), who put up a video on Sunday and got more than 373,000 views and 16,800 likes as of Thursday.

He shows himself in his kitchen and prefaces the video by saying, “I am about to blow some of y’all’s minds,” before noting, “I’m thirtysomething, and I’m still learning stuff as an adult.”

“Do you guys know in your microwave that there is a filter?” he asks before taking a cover off of the top portion of the appliance that has collected considerable dust. “Look at that disgusting beast.”

Advertisement

He then shows, by comparison, what a clean microwave filter is supposed to look like.

“Don’t be horrified if you’ve never done it and you go looking for it,” he counsels viewers before expressing in the caption that he’s “not ready to be an adult yet” and is not an expert on “these things.”

How often should you clean a microwave filter?

According to Better Homes & Gardens, Benji’s video is not the first indication that people are cluing in on microwave filters’ existence.

Advertisement

“Recently, viral TikTok and Instagram videos have shown homeowners removing and cleaning their microwave filters,” author Sophie Flaxman said. “And based on the comments, most people had no idea the filters even existed—let alone that they should be removed and cleaned.”

Flaxman’s article notes, “There are two types of microwave filters: Grease filters and charcoal filters. Most microwaves have both, as they work together to keep the appliance working efficiently, but they have different functions.”

Grease filters can be cleaned and should be cleaned every two to three months, according to Flaxman, who recommends soaking it in warm, soapy water for 10 minutes before scrubbing it with a dish brush. It also needs to be rinsed and dried before being put back into the microwave.

Charcoal filters need to be replaced as they can’t be cleaned efficiently. Those should be switched out about every six months. If your microwave oven is emitting strange odors, that might be an indication that your filter needs attention.

Advertisement

People offer their advice

The video brought some additional pointers and observations via the comments section.

“Not all microwaves,” cautioned one. “My husband just broke ours for trying this.”

Advertisement

“I also learned on TikTok that if your microwave stops working, try changing the fuse,” another counseled. “It’s like $10. We did this and ours is still going strong after 18 years.”

“I’m a professional cleaner and have never seen this,” confessed one.

“Where would you buy a new filter for that,” wondered one. A quick Googling reveals Home Depot, Menards, Walmart, and, of course, Amazon.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Facebook direct message.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.