‘Technology at its finest’: Mechanic grabs Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tire. Then he takes a closer look at the sticker

People online are cracking up at Michelin’s Bluetooth tires that come with a QR code on the inside, but what’s it all for?

Michelin tires with Bluetooth

In a TikTok video, tire shop worker Antonio (@ant_510) zooms in on a Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tire. He shows the sticker, which sports a Bluetooth logo. The clip then transitions to the inside of the tire, which shows a QR code affixed inside. The clip had folks on the internet perplexed and earned 333,300 views as of Sunday.

“We got Bluetooth tires before gta 6,” joked one comment.

“What if instead we made cars affordable and reliable again,” another wrote.

“You know how long ive been waiting for tires that play music,” one user joked.

“Fetty wap jbl speaker in the wheel,” someone else said.

What’s the Bluetooth for?

So what’s actually the deal with these tires and what’s the Bluetooth for? An expansive list of things, according to this video by Michelin. The tires’ accompanying app, QR code, Bluetooth capabilities, and built-in camera enable the tire to:

Let drivers know when their tires need repair

Increase safety by monitoring your surroundings and driving patterns

Help your car to save battery if you have an electric vehicle

Have a more sustainable and accountable life cycle after disposal

Viewers in the comments who know that these Michelin tires are smart and not a Bluetooth speaker debate it’s capacities, especially it’s potential for tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

“I’m all for it if car manufacturers integrate it into the TPMS system. Yes the tires will be more expensive but every time you get new tires you get new sensors so it saves the headache of TPMS issues,” one user shared.

“I’d like to know how people think their TPMS sensors work. When’s the last time you seen a wire coming out of your wheel/tire?,” another wrote.

If you’re looking to get your hands on these tires for your car, beware that the prices for them can range from $200 to $600, depending on rim sizes and your local availability. However, some people have spent as much as $2,600 on their Pilot Sport 4s.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Michelin for comment via email and to Antonia via Instagram message and comment.



