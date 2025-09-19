Mark Zuckerberg’s live AI demo of Meta’s smart glasses fails—twice—as crowd laughs

CEO Mark Zuckerberg scrambles as the live demonstration of Meta’s Live AI fails during Meta Connect 2025. The crowd laughs as the demo flops. This was the scene at Meta’s live demonstration of their latest Meta glasses.

Why did Meta’s Live AI fail twice?

In a clip of the Meta Connect demonstration posted to X, Zuckerberg asks a staff member to ask the AI to help him make a Korean-inspired steak sauce. The man stands behind a counter with ingredients like lemons and soy sauce.

He asks, “Can you help me make a Korean-inspired steak sauce for my steak sandwich here?”

Meta’s live AI demo fails on stage, blamed on “WiFi” pic.twitter.com/5Q7tguIKs8 — Ananay (@ananayarora) September 18, 2025

The AI begins to tell him what ingredients he needs for the sauce. However, he cuts in and asks, “What do I do first?”

The Meta AI fails to respond to his prompt, creating awkward silence.

He asks again, to which the AI responds, “You’ve already combined the base ingredients, so grate a pear to add to the sauce.” However, he hasn’t actually combined any ingredients.

He tries the prompt again, but the AI repeats its suggestion. The crowd bursts into laughter.

Meta had two AI demos flop yesterday at their big yearly conference yesterday



i think this will help their brand in the long run



1. all press is good press

2. AI demos are usually stilted. Meta just stumbled into inadvertent authenticity pic.twitter.com/iO4a2qNrrD — Billy Howell (@billyjhowell) September 18, 2025

Zuckerberg shakes it off, saying, “It’s all good. The irony of the whole thing is you spend years making the technology, and then the wifi on the day kind of catches you.”

In an X post, Meta Developer Jake Steinerman clarifies that the chef’s demo “activated everyone’s Meta AI in the room at once and effectively DDOS’d our servers.”

How did viewers react to the fail?

X users comment on the viral AI fail, questioning whether the wifi was actually the problem.

“Bro, they’re almost a 2 trillion dollar company. How can they blame it on Wi-Fi?” a commenter says.

“Lol, I don’t think it was the WiFi,” another remarks.

Others note that AI failures could have more serious consequences later.

“This is a preview of how we’ll die mid-surgery,” one writes.

Some say the AI failure was a good thing for Meta.

“Meta just stumbled into inadvertent authenticity,” an X user suggests.

“Oh no the Meta AI demo failed, they’re doomed”



Things break, people move on. Microsoft running a live Windows 98 demo: pic.twitter.com/7cpTGXkeeq — Fabien (@pocketbytes) September 18, 2025

