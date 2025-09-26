“No point in getting rich anymore”: Car enthusiasts react to rumor that Mercedes is retiring the G-Wagon

Car lovers freak out over rumors that Mercedes will quit producing its popular G-Wagon luxury off-roader. However, others say it’s simply misinformation.

Is Mercedes retiring the G-Wagon?

An Instagram post with 11,000 likes claims that Mercedes is discontinuing all models of the G-Wagon in favor of the new hybrid version. It warns that “price increases” are coming, too.

Despite no official statement from Mercedes, the rumor quickly spread to TikTok. Users lament the idea that they won’t be able to purchase their dream car in several viral videos.

“When Mercedes just announced they’re discontinuing the G-Wagon, which means u don’t gotta lock in as hard because there’s actually no point in getting rich anymore,” one TikToker says.

Another group films themselves walking towards the phone, then throwing their arm in dismay. On-screen text reads, “When Mercedes are discontinuing the G-Wagon and we aren’t even rich yet.”

Another TikTok post, “Mercedes is discontinuing the G Wagon now, I’ll never have my 2016 King Kylie lifestyle that I swore I’d achieve by 2056.”

Was the rumor debunked?

While many social media users believe the rumor, one TikToker debunks the idea.

“No, the Mercedes G-Wagon is not getting discontinued,” TikToker Tumelo Malete says, referencing the Instagram post that started the rumor. “What you’re actually seeing here is what I like to call misinformation.”

Malete says he did his “own research,” which he says confirms that the G-Wagon will stay in production. However, he believes one small comment in a 2019 Autocar article could have caused the misunderstanding.

A quote from Mercedes’ CEO Ola Kaellenius reads, “In the past, there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model. The way I see things now I’d say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class.”

“The Mercedes CEO never said anything about killing the G-Wagon,” the TikToker assures.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mercedes for further comment.

