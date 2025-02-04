‘Definition of fake it ‘til you make it’: Woman sees a Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot. Then she takes a closer look

One car owner had to get creative to drive their dream Mercedes-Benz without dropping six figures on an S-Class sedan.

In a video with over 302,000 views, Rae (@thatjawn.rae) drives through a parking lot, zooming in on a white sedan. At first glance, the car sports an “S” logo on the back, a trademark of the “S-Class” Mercedes-Benz.

As she pulls around the car, she shows the Mercedes-Benz symbol on the wheels and front grill.

There’s just one problem. The car is actually a white Nissan Altima sedan.

“Look at the Benz symbol!” she exclaims. “See, that is the definition of fake it ’til you make it.”

On-screen text reads, “POV: You want a Benz, but not quite there yet.”

The caption continues, “If u broke u broke come on.. dude even had the S on the trunk.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Rae said that she was surprised to see the vehicle while driving with her husband.

“We don’t know the owner, unfortunately; we just saw it and thought it was hilarious!” she writes.

How much is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

An authentic 2025 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan starts at around $118,000, according to Car and Driver. That’s over four times more expensive than the 2025 Nissan Altima’s starting sticker price of around $28,000, per Kelley Blue Book.

You can purchase an authentic Mercedes-Benz logo on the manufacturer’s website for around $34. Pop that on a different car make, and the faux Mercedes-Benz mod costs pennies compared to the real thing.

What do others think of the fake Mercedes-Benz?

In the comments, viewers joke about the Benz-ified Nissan Altima.

“Not the Baltima,” one writes.

“Not the Nissedes Benz,” another jokes.

“Mercedes Bissan,” a third says.

However, others applaud the car owner for “manifesting” their dream car.

“Periodddd manifest that Benz,” a viewer says.

“Whoever it is got their priorities straight they ain’t got that Benz car payment but they got the illusion,” another writes.

“The definition of manifestation,” a third adds.

Some point out inconsistencies between the placement of the Mercedes-Benz logo on an authentic model versus the DIY.

“The Sport symbol don’t look like that on a Benz lol,” one says.

“Y’all peep the S,” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rae via email and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Mercedes-Benz and Nissan for further comment.



