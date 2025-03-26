‘It feels like a Chrysler’: Driver inspects 5-year-old Mercedes GLE. Why does the wood interior already look like this?

A car expert is going viral on TikTok after calling out Mercedes for a feature available for its GLE models.

User @carsandkeys, known for posting car-related content to his TikTok page, recently gave viewers a tour of a used Mercedes GLE—one that he wasn’t particularly impressed with.

@carsandkeys took issue with the car’s wood finishing, which he pointed out faded significantly, leading the front and back interiors to look like two completely different colors.

“I’m hard on Mercedes because I know what they are capable of,” @carsandkeys says in the video. By Monday, his critique of the Mercedes GLE garnered over 547,700 views.

Driver rips into Mercedes’ wood finishing

The Benz GLE that @carsandkeys found was apparently 5 years old, which only seemed to frustrate him further.

“This is supposed to be from the best,” @carsandkeys says, referencing the Mercedes brand. But instead, he notes that he found a car that appeared much older than its age. The open-pore wood in the front of the car had faded so much that @carsandkeys jokes that it looks like it was “driftwood out in the weather for decades.” He even wonders if the wood might become unsafe.

“When is this going to cause a splinter?” he asks, scraping at the wood. “I guess I won’t get the open-pore wood.”

In fact, the condition of the interior seemed to leave @carsandkeys questioning his loyalty to Mercedes altogether. “It feels like a Chrysler,” he remarks.

The faded wood was just the beginning. He also points out that the engine start button was nearly destroyed, its label scratched off beyond recognition. Additionally, some of the leather seats started to peel, and there’s evidence a cigarette had been put out on one of the back seats.

The backseat was in somewhat better shape, though—@carsandkeys notes that the wood there hadn’t faded as much.

What’s up with the open-pore wood interior?

Mercedes-Benz has used open-pore wood trim in their vehicles, showcasing natural wood grain that adds to the luxury feel of their interiors. Customers have the option to choose from different wood finishes, such as black ash, brown ash, linden wood, and walnut.

Other luxury automakers also use open-pore wood veneer as an interior trim, offering a similar sophisticated aesthetic.

While open-pore wood is designed to withstand years of wear and tear, much like leather, it does require proper care to maintain its appearance.

To clean the wood, Capital One recommends using a microfiber cloth for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. It also advises against using solvent-based cleaning agents, polishes, or waxes on the wood trim, which could cause damage. Black piano lacquer-look trim parts, on the other hand, should be cleaned with a damp cloth and soapy water.

“The automaker also warns against using solvent-based cleaning agents, polishes, or waxes on wood trim pieces,” the website reads.

However, Dr. Beasley’s, a cleaning expert, offers a slightly different take on caring for open-pore wood. While many automakers, including Mercedes, suggest using a damp microfiber cloth, Dr. Beasley’s warns that water can seep into the wood’s pores and attract dust.

Dr. Beasley’s recommends using a cleaner specifically designed for wood, rather than water, to preserve the integrity of the trim. Water can soak into the pores and attract dust.

Instead, Dr. Beasley’s says it’s best to use a cleaner that’s specially formulated for wood.

Mercedes might not be the problem

In his video, @carsandkeys expresses frustration with the Mercedes interior, suggesting that the automaker could have done better in terms of quality.

However, some commenters defended Mercedes, pointing out that the issue with the car likely wasn’t a reflection of the brand itself but rather the condition it was in due to the previous owner’s neglect.

“I don’t think it’s the fault of Mercedes,” one user wrote. “The whole interior looks like it never got good care. Probably also cleaned with the worst quality products.”

“You can tell how the person neglected the car solely on the condition of the push start button,” another added.

“No way it’s Mercedes’ fault,” a third viewer said in defense of the automaker. “Definitely a user issue.”

Others speculated that the damage to the interior, particularly the faded wood, could be the result of harsh cleaning chemicals.

“Probably was cleaned with terrible solution all these years,” one commenter wrote.

“This looks like water and chemical damage,” another echoed.

“They probably cleaned it with harsh chemicals,” a third user suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @carsandkeys via TikTok comment and to Mercedes through email.

