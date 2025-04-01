‘It’s been 90 minutes, and the store is literally closing’: Customer goes to Menchie’s for ‘$5 Fill Your Cup’ deal. Then worker sees what kind of cup he brings

A food influencer took extreme advantage of Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt’s $5 deal.

In a viral TikTok video with 2.6 million views, user Amin Shaykho (@aminshaykho) shared how he exploited the deal to score a massive amount of frozen yogurt for just a few dollars.

“Menchie’s has $5 ‘bring your own cup,’” Shaykho began in the clip.

He then put the deal to the test.

The “food deals” expert showed up with a massive cup to fill with frozen yogurt.

The cup could barely fit through the store’s front door.

Menchie’s $5 ‘fill your own cup’ deal

Before the food influencer filled his ultra-large cup with frozen yogurt, he verified the deal with a worker.

“Five dollars to fill your own cup, right?” he asked, pointing to a flyer that advertised the deal.

The worker responded, “Yes,” and he got right to work filling the massive cup.

“The process has begun,” he said.

Then, he used a smaller cup to fill the frozen dessert into the jumbo one.

“I feel like we’re not making any progress,” he reported after adding many of the smaller cups to the larger one.

However, he never gave up. By the time the store closed, he finally managed to fill up the entire extra-large cup.

“Five dollars, right?” he asked the cashier.

Then he tapped to pay with his phone.

Amin Shaykho’s extra-large antics

Shaykho often goes viral for his videos featuring extra-large food.

In one video, he took an extra large cup to Wendy’s to test out the $1 any-size drink deal. Another video featured a $4,000 bag of Lays classic potato chips.

His most popular video racked up 12 million views after he brought a huge popcorn bucket to the theatre to fill for only $5.

@aminshaykho Menchie’s has $5 bring your own cup so I made a massive cup of frozen yogurt 🍨 ♬ original sound – Amin Shaykho

In the video’s comments section, many felt bad for the Menchie’s yogurt store.

“That store owner must be crying,” user Jason Shaw wrote.

“They never doing this again,” user You’re pretty commented.

“Prank too far that must’ve been expensive for the owner,” user

ERH said.

Others noted that the influencer seems to at least give away the food.

“I love that he gave it away at the end tho,” user Maria wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shaykho and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt via email for comment.

