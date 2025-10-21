Woman’s “Men Diagram” explains every guy on dating apps—and the joke they *all* make

A TikToker just charted the entire male species, according to dating app behavior.

Featured Video

Jessie (@littlejar) went viral for unveiling her so-called “Men Diagram,” a Venn diagram consisting of three overlapping circles, which is meant to encapsulate all possible types of men, starting with three basic categories: Handsome, nice, and smart.

You’ll never guess what joke almost every dude makes upon seeing this chart. Or you will, because it’s pretty obvious.

The Men Diagram: Smart, nice, handsome

On Thursday, TikToker Jessie (@littlejar) posted a video about the Men Diagram and gained 1.4 million views in less than two days. Most of her entries don’t break a thousand, but this topic struck a chord with dating TikTok.

Advertisement

“I would like to present to you all what I like to call the Men Diagram,” Jessie began. “Feast your eyes upon it.”

The diagram shows three overlapping circles. The outermost sections are labeled handsome, nice, and smart. Handsome and nice guys are “dumb.” Smart and nice guys are nerds. Finally, those who are both handsome and smart tend to be jerks.

In the very center, where the three basic qualities coalesce, are gay men.

Advertisement

“I often send it to men who I’m talking to when I used to be on dating apps,” the TikToker explained. “It’s a good time.”

The real fun came when Jessie challenged male viewers to state where they fall on the Men Diagram in the comments. Then she asked everyone else to guess what the dudes on dating apps always say when she sends them the chart.

If you know anything about men, especially those who use dating apps, it’s probably not hard to guess.

Advertisement

“But I’m not gay”: The predictable joke nearly every man makes

Indeed, men on dating apps can rarely resist an opportunity to feign overconfidence in their positive qualities. Failing to consider how many of their fellow dudes must have said the same thing, Jessie revealed in the promised follow-up video that most men respond to the Men Diagram with a joke that suggests they are handsome, nice, and smart.

“What almost every single man I’ve ever shown this to—ones that I’ve met on dating apps—have said: ‘But I’m not gay,’” Jessie declared.

Advertisement

Very clever, nearly every man who has ever used a dating app.

In the comments, gay men made funnier jokes.

“What if I’m gay but I’m not nice, smart or handsome,” asked @dingledangledoff.

Advertisement

“I’m gay and fully offended,” said @kotielle, “how dare you accurately portray me.”

Meanwhile, women offered tips on how to use the Men Diagram to its full potential.

Advertisement

“ADHD girlies know the cheat code is choosing the nerd and then going with him the next time he gets his haircut,” wrote @mycolorfullifestory.

“Marriage therapist checking in—just stay away from the handsome ones,” @existentialpi advised. “Problem solved.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @littlejar for comment via TikTok.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.