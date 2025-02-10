‘This is why mechanics hate engineers’: Chrysler driver brings car into the shop due to bad battery. Then the mechanic realizes why it’s impossible to work on

A mechanic encounters difficulty repairing a Chrysler. Does this situation explain why mechanics hate engineers so much?

A San Antonio mechanic’s recent work trying to fix the starter on a Chrysler 200 was so exhausting and complicated that it was causing him existential dread.

In a TikTok clip that’s been viewed more than 234,000 times, mechanic JohnBrian (@johnbrian210) states plainly at the start that he has outright hate for the auto engineers involved in designing the 200, which we see being towed in because of what the owner said is a problem with the starter and battery.

Mechanic realizes Chrysler is impossible to work on

What would normally be a pretty straightforward job is made three levels more difficult because the starter is located behind the exhaust manifold and motor mount bracket, while the battery is stationed inside the car’s fender.

Those placements designed by auto engineers meant John had to disassemble or remove an assortment of other components to get to access the starter and battery and make the needed fixes. The job was made all the more difficult because the 200 had what John described as one of the worst leaking motor’s he’d ever seen.

“This has to be the worst engine I’ve ever worked on. It made this job so much more frustrating. Everything is so worn,” John’s AI-generated narrator tells us just before we see the oil-soaked starter.

It’s worth noting that John’s video is the second in what looks to be an ongoing series; why mechanics hate auto engineers.

Why mechanics hate auto engineers

Those feelings of contempt are brought on by the fact that car auto engineers design for efficiency, manufacturing ease, and cost, and not for the beleaguered mechanic who has to fix the result. Tight spaces, weight distribution, and aerodynamics often dictate bizarre component placements, like stuffing a battery inside a fender. That 3-D mechanical puzzle may make sense on paper, but turns routine repairs into a nightmare.

Meanwhile, cost-cutting pressures push automakers to prioritize factory assembly over long-term serviceability. Fewer parts, cheaper materials, and modular designs save money upfront but can lead to labor-intensive repairs. The result? Mechanics cursing in frustration while car owners foot bigger repair bills.

It’s a classic case of auto engineers vs. mechanics—one builds it, the other suffers through fixing it.

Modern vehicles frustrate mechanics

While the Chrysler 200 was causing John lots of frustration, several other modern vehicles have also frustrated mechanics due to intricate designs and labor-intensive repair processes. Here are some notable examples from the past 25 years:

1. BMW 7 Series (E65/E66, 2001–2008): BMW’s flagship sedan from this era is renowned for its complex engineering, particularly the iDrive system, which was revolutionary but often problematic. The vehicle’s intricate electronics and tightly packed engine bay make repairs labor-intensive, leading to high maintenance costs.

2. Mini Cooper S (R56, 2006–2013): The Mini Cooper S, while celebrated for its sporty performance and iconic design, presents significant challenges for mechanics due to its compact and densely packed engine bay. Routine maintenance tasks, such as replacing the timing chain, can be particularly labor-intensive.

3. Audi A8 (D3, 2002–2009): Audi’s A8 from this period features an aluminum space frame, which, while beneficial for weight reduction and performance, complicates repairs. The unique construction requires specialized knowledge and tools, making body repairs particularly challenging and costly.

4. Porsche Cayenne (2003–2010): The first-generation Porsche Cayenne, known for blending sports car performance with SUV practicality, has a complex design that poses challenges for mechanics. The engine bay is notably cramped, making access to components difficult and repairs time-consuming.

5. Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W220, 1999–2005): The W220 S-Class introduced numerous advanced features, including the AIRMATIC air suspension system. While innovative, these systems have been prone to failure and are complex to repair, often requiring specialized equipment and leading to substantial labor costs.

Viewers react to the situation

Commenters on the clip were on John the mechanic’s side, while also poking some fun at both him and the car’s owner.

“Not even rusted out; that’s easy mode,” one wrote.

Another veteran mechanic noted that there are worse vehicles to have to tear apart and reassemble: “Brother. Starter replacement on the 3.6 that’s in minivans, avengers, 200’s are NOT that hard to do,” they wrote.

And another cautioned against offering too much leeway to the 200’s owner.

“I wouldn’t offer warranty if they don’t fix the leaks. I wouldn’t even do the job. They’ll come back after while saying the starter is bad and we did a terrible job. Fix it right the first time.”

The Daily Dot reached out to John via direct message, and to Stellantis via email.

