“I want one so bad”: Mechanics reveal the best used cars you can buy for under $10,000

Mechanics are offering a helping hand during a tough time by recommending decent cars you can get for less than $10,000. This is no longer an easy feat with inflation and tariffs driving up prices, but with a little luck and some inside knowledge, you might be able to find something at this price that won’t immediately die on you.

They’ll have a lot of miles on them, but don’t fret—they used to make cars to last.

Older Toyotas

Eich Brothers Automotive has been giving out free advice like this on their TikTok account for years, and they could save you quite a bit of money. Garrett had multiple recommendations for cheap car models.

“Toyotas now are a little bit costly, especially in the used car market,” he said. “If you can get one for $10K that’s under 200,000 [miles], then great.”

For something even cheaper, he offered up the Scion TC in particular.

Specific Mazdas

Garrett went on to shout out Mazdas, but only a couple specific models.

“A CX9 specifically with a 3.7 if it’s had chains and a water pump done,” he continued. “It should last another hundred thousand miles.”

“Mazda 3A, too, with a 2.3 liter [engine],” he added. “Great engine. It’s a Ford engine.”

Dodge Avenger. No, really.

For his final recommendation, Garrett had to acknowledge that his choice will be controversial.

“I need to be really, really specific with this one,” he said. “People are probably gonna light me up on this.”

“Dodge Avengers—specifically 2.4 liter non-multi-air.”

He stressed that this always depends on the car’s general condition, encouraging viewers to get a pre-purchase inspection before buying anything used.

Honda Civic SI

Moving on from Garrett, Conner recommended his personal dream car.

“Probably a Honda Civic SI,” he said. “Those are pretty good. I want one so bad.”

The 2025 version of this car earned a 10 out of 10 from Car and Driver as a practical and affordable option that also manages to be fun to drive. If Conner is correct, the older models must be just as good if they can remain reliable even as their value dips below $10,000.

A 1980s Volvo

If you really want to go back in time to when car manufacturers put out little tanks made to last forever, Patrick recommends Volvo.

“Late 80’s Volvo 240’s,” he said. “I think there’s one out there that’s hit like three million miles.”

Patrick is almost right. According to the company itself, Irv Gordon drove a Volvo P1800 he bought in 1966 a total of 3.2 million miles. He still held that world record in 2023, five years after his death in 2018.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @eichbrothers for comment via TikTok.

