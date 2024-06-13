‘It’s actually here for a starting issue’: Mechanic realizes that Lexus he’s working on is a ‘death trap’

Waiting on repairs may seem like a good idea at the time, but issues can compound, and without realizing it, a vehicle can go from needing a simple repair to being a “death trap.”

Popular auto shop Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice) has made several viral videos and attracted a strong following for its simple, straightforward explanations. These include a warning to never buy a car that makes a strange noise on the lot and why people shouldn’t trust one-year warranties on an AC repair. Recently, the account garnered a further 290,000 views when they broke down how a Lexus that was brought in for a starting issue is, in reality, a death trap for anyone who keeps driving it.

The video begins with the camera person walking up to Sherwood and two other mechanics as they inspect a Lexus’ undercarriage. A text overlay read,: “Is this the Death Trap Award Winner of the Month?!”

“I heard this was a death trap,” the camera person says. “I came running.”

Gazing up at the Lexus, Royalty Auto owner and mechanic Sherwood responds, “It’s pretty close to a death trap. It’s a second tier death trap right here.”

The first issue Sherwood points out is in the front wheel well. The cameraperson zooms in and shows an incorrect-sized lug nut in the front wheel well. Then, Sherwood directs the camera to the inside of the wheel, showing extreme wear on the cords that reinforce and protect the tire. However, Sherwood also explains that the tire “still got a lot of life” on the other side of it.

“The starter issue is a blessing for this guy,” the camera person says.

Sherwood then highlights how lucky the owner really is. He shakes the wheels, showing how there are “no bushings left” in the two front tires. JD Power, a car website, explains the importance of this car part. Bushings are described as “cushions made of rubber, polyurethane, or other materials.” They are “mounted on steering joints and vehicle suspension to control movement in the joints, absorb road bumps and reduce vibrations and noise.” They also prevent metal-on-metal contact.

Allowing bushings to wear out is a dangerous move. According to JD Power, worn-out bushings can pose a threat to the driver and to cars around them because it makes steering harder, causes the vehicle to shake, and adds pressure to the joint, which wears tires out faster.

Next, Sherwood diagnoses the Lexus. He explains that it either needs new tires or the old ones need to be flipped. Sherwood also suggests new control arms and reinforcing the bushings with Flex Seal.

JD Vance describes control arms as a core component of a suspension system. Control arms connect the front tires to the rest of the vehicle. Unfortunately for the owner, these issues are on top of their starter problems.

The video ends with them summing up the two options left to the owner to stop their vehicle from being a death trap—either get new tires or have them patched with Flex Seal.

Multiple viewers added their thoughts about the death trap Lexus.

“And I bet they refused to fix all those issues,” a viewer said.

“I have drove Cars way worse cause I was broke… praying every mile,” a second shared.

“Used flex seal and a few clamps to limp a motor coach back home for a coolant leak. Held up good on the 2.5hr drive home,” a third added, referencing one of the repair options.

“The starting issue turns out to be a safety feature,” another joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Royalty Auto Service via contact form.

