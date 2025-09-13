A viral video of “McJeans” has the internet jealous of the denim uniform McDonald’s employees wear in Europe

Normally, people don’t think twice about McDonald’s uniforms unless they’re wearing one themselves.

But now, the internet can’t stop talking about them after a TikTok showing off “McJeans” in Europe blew up.

Creator @louiek81 posted the clip, which racked up over 8.1 million views, filming two workers on the job.

Instead of stiff black trousers or khakis, they’re dressed in timeless blue jeans stamped with a subtle McDonald’s “M” logo on the pocket.

“I’m gonna need a pair of these McJeans,” the creator wrote in the text overlay.

They added in the caption: “@McDonald’s Europe has branded McJeans. Holla at ya boy with a pair.”

McDonald’s uniforms vary by country

While most global franchises keep uniforms the same across borders, McDonald’s actually allows each region to adapt from a wider catalog—and sometimes even commission custom designs.

That’s why uniforms look different depending on where you’re eating your Big Mac.

A tourist in Brazil showed off branded denim with a similar pocket logo, while someone in Poland posted another take on the jeans look.

Other regions, including the Netherlands, New Zealand, India, and the UK, also incorporate denim into staff workwear.

In New Zealand, for example, staff wear denim shirts and aprons with bright seam accents, styled by local design firm Deane Apparel. In the Philippines, employees wear slate gray button-ups with neon green ties and polos to reflect the country’s colorful vibe.

Across the UK, the look is more casual—crew neck t-shirts in gray, yellow, or red, paired with denim jeans and even bucket hats. In Portugal, designer Katty Xiomara helped refresh the uniform in 2022, adding business-casual touches like cardigans, scarves, and embroidered details.

In the comments, viewers were quick to joke about the stylish denim. “Mcapple bottom jeans ahh,” one person wrote.

Another complained, “WTF, I used to work there, where are my [expletive] McJeans.”

Others just admired the fit: “She’s serving and then serving,” one user said.

And another quipped, “Now we know why they’re charging 3 dollars for hash browns. It’s for those designer jeans.”

