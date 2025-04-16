McDonald’s is bringing back the Snack Wrap. Here’s when you’ll find this beloved item on the menu

McDonald’s is finally answering the call of Snack Wrap lovers across the U.S.

In a post shared to X on April 15, the fast-food chain gave fans just enough information to get excited, but not enough to mark their calendars just yet.

snack wraps 0x.14.2025 — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) April 15, 2025

Based on the message, the wraps are expected to return on the fourteenth day of an unspecified month in 2025.

How Snack Wraps became a cult favorite

Originally launched in 2006, Snack Wraps featured crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, shredded cheese, and sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

They were simple, versatile, and just the right size for a midday bite.

Over the years, they gained a loyal following—especially among younger customers—who praised them for being lighter than a burger but still satisfying.

Still, McDonald’s officially started rolling back the item in 2016. The reason, according to reports, was that the wraps were time-consuming to prepare and weren’t driving enough sales to justify staying on the menu.

That hasn’t stopped fans from asking for their return. On TikTok, X, and Reddit, users have been begging for Snack Wraps to make a comeback.

In the comments under the announcement, fans wasted no time sharing their excitement—and their theories.

“05.15.2025??” one user guessed, trying to crack the cryptic date teaser. McDonald’s replied, “heres what i can say:” and left it at that, offering no confirmation.

Others were just thrilled it was returning at all.

“Finally it’s been 5 long years since that glorious wrap has touched my taste buds,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “THANK YOU, FINALLY!!! It was your best menu item and y’all took it away. Thanks for at least bringin it back.”