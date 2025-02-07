‘I assumed they were cooked the same’: McDonald’s customer orders a Quarter Pounder. Then they ask her to pull forward

A McDonald’s customer has gone viral after learning something new about Quarter Pounders. In the six-second clip, Kayleigh Thornton (@kayleigh_thornton) filmed herself in the McDonald’s drive-thru. The on-screen text read, “Why is it everytime I order a quarter pounder they tell me to pull forward? I mean, every single time.”

Some commenters shared Kayleigh’s frustration. “Every time,” one complained. “I want my quarter pounder.”

“Everything I get they make me pull forward,” another wrote.

While a third added, “I am told to pull forward EVERY SINGLE TIME! No matter the order. It the most annoying thing ever.”

However, several others pointed out the reason. Apparently, McDonald’s makes customers “pull forward” for Quarter Pounders in particular because they make the burger fresh.

It’s worth noting that in McDonald’s lingo, “pulling forward” refers to when you cannot collect all of your order from the final drive-thru window. You have to wait for it to be brought out to you in the McDonald’s car park, and thus, you “pull forward” to said car park. But as Kayleigh points out, most McDonald’s orders are given to you in full in the final window. So, why are Quarter Pounders any different?

The TikTok has amassed 2.2 million views. Kayleigh didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

How are burgers made at McDonald’s?

Per the McDonald’s website, its beef is ground into patties and then flash frozen—a process in which the patties are frozen quickly to “seal in the flavor.” Then, upon arrival at the restaurant, Feast magazine claims that the burgers are cooked with hot plates that apply heat to both sides.

However, as commenters pointed out, McDonald’s Quarter Pounders are freshly cooked on a grill and have been since 2018. In a press release at the time, McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski said, “The switch to fresh beef quarter-pound burgers is the most significant change to our system and restaurant operations since All Day Breakfast.”

He continued, “Over the past two years, we have been listening to our customers and evolving our business to build a better McDonald’s. We are proud to bring our customers a hotter and juicier quarter-pound burger at the speed and convenience they expect from us.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email.



