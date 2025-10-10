“Just got free small fries!”: McDonald’s MONOPOLY is live again, and TikTok’s already figured out the loophole

As the McDonald’s MONOPOLY game kicks off for 2025, one TikToker laid out the steps for playing without having to spend a dime. Because U.S. law forbids requiring customers to purchase anything to participate in a giveaway, companies must provide a way to play without paying.

They do their best to hide the free way, but the internet will always reveal the path.

How to play McDonald’s MONOPOLY for free daily

Everybody knows about the annual MONOPOLY giveaway at McDonald’s. It’s been going on since 1987 and is heavily advertised each year. What they don’t advertise is how to play it without buying a Big Mac.

Thankfully, TikTokers like @avianna.simone are here to show you how. She posted a video describing the process on Thursday, three days into the start of this year’s game. There’s already been days of missed pieces, so get on it.

With her method, you can get 10 free game pieces each day the giveaway runs. You’re extremely unlikely to win one of the big prizes, but quite likely to win free food, so pay attention to these steps:

Get online and go to amoe.playatmcd.com. Enter the email associated with your McDonald’s app account. Check your email for a verification code. Put that code back into the website above. Grab your two free game pieces. Repeat five times per day for maximum prize potential.

In the comments, fellow TikTokers thanked Simone for the advice. Even those who knew about the alternate method for playing often had no idea you could do this multiple times each day.

“Thanks girl I thought I could only do it once a day lol,” said @frogtikkitytok.

“I love a girly who helps the people out,” wrote @chocolatemona91.

If you’re having trouble figuring it out, Simone posted a longer version of these instructions.

Why do giveaways require “no purchase necessary”?

According to the American Bar Association, the U.S. giveaways and sweepstakes are governed by a “complex web of federal and state consumer fraud and consumer protection laws.” The primary reason that giveaways like the McDonald’s MONOPOLY game always say “no purchase necessary” is to avoid lottery classification.

Under U.S. law, companies cannot use lotteries to advertise their business. Requiring someone to spend money for a chance to win something is a lottery. Therefore, companies like McDonald’s must make it possible and reasonably simple for customers to access free win opportunities.

It might have already confused you to hear “no purchase necessary” in ads for the MONOPOLY giveaway and similar promotions because it sure seems like you have to at least buy some fries to get those game pieces. However, you will always find the free method to enter in the fine print.

Get those free fries, friends. It’s the only way to do so while that boycott is still going on.

