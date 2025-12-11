“McHell naw”: McDonald’s worker exposes how the McRib sandwich is made in viral TikTok

The McRib always stirred conversation online, and recently a behind-the-counter TikTok added fresh context to that fascination. TikToker @datboi_bell posted footage from the kitchen of a McDonald’s location, offering viewers a step-by-step look at how the limited edition pork sandwich came together.

Featured Video

The clip revealed more detail than many customers ever saw while waiting at the drive-thru.

How the McDonald’s McRib is made

In the TikTok, the employee placed the patties on a grill first, letting them cook until they browned. Then, the worker brought the grilled meat to another station, where sauce was reheated in a microwave under the station.

Advertisement

Each piece of meat went into the container of barbecue sauce to soak for a while. After that dip, the patties rested briefly on a rack so excess sauce could drip off. Only then were they stored to await reheating, assembly, and a spot between buns.

McDonald’s described the sandwich as starting with seasoned, boneless pork shaped to mimic ribs, though no bones entered the equation. The patty features pork, water, salt, dextrose, and rosemary extract, according to the company.

Once heated, staff builds the sandwich with slivered onions, pickles, and that signature sweet-tangy sauce on a toasted bun.

Advertisement

X account @McFranchisee claimed that preservatives were removed from the McRib seven years ago, but these claims cannot be verified.

According to the McDonald’s website, the McRib sandwich is 520 calories, with 24 grams of protein, 46 grams of carbs, and 28 grams of fat.

History of the McRib and its popularity

The McRib first appeared in Kansas City in 1981, then rolled out nationwide a year later. Executive chef Rene Arend created the sandwich after enjoying barbecue during a trip to South Carolina. Although the McRib vanished in 1985 after lukewarm reactions, it returned repeatedly in later decades.

Advertisement

Since the mid-2000s, McDonald’s has mostly treated the McRib as a limited-time release. It resurfaced in 2020, then again in 2022 for what the chain called a farewell run.

However, the sandwich popped up once more in select markets recently and continued appearing intermittently, sometimes with little advance notice. Despite inconsistent availability, the McRib gained a devoted fanbase drawn to its sporadic returns.

Comments under the TikTok were mixed, though many questioned who eats the McRib, and why.

“Everything about McDonald’s is nasty once you work there,” read one comment.

Advertisement

“McHell naw,” read another.

@TheNewMook tweeted, “Now more than ever we need the McRib to be made a permanent part of McDonald’s menu!”

Advertisement

@MSUBigGuy shared his favorite trick with the McRib, claiming, “If you’ve never gotten a McRib with an extra patty, you’ve been missing out! 🥰”

“Went to McDonald’s for a McRib and they ‘opted out’ and in my sorrow I reached out to a friend,” @myspace_orYours wrote in despair. “This is the only correct response.”

Advertisement

McDonald’s did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.