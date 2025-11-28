McDonald’s launches The Grinch Meal with Grinch-themed socks for the holidays

McDonald’s has introduced a new perk that has customers’ hearts growing three sizes for the holidays—Grinch-themed socks.
The fast-food franchise is actually going all-out with the Grinch theme this year. The “Grinch meal” comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium drink, and McShaker Fries with a Grinch Salt dill pickle seasoning packet.
And yes, the meal also comes with a pair of Grinch socks.
Everyone wants the McDonald’s Grinch socks
The Grinch Christmas promotion is already doing well. Although it isn’t supposed to launch in the U.S. until Dec. 2, it hit the UK and Ireland earlier this week, leading to a lot of happy Grinch fans and a lot of other people frustrated to discover how quickly stores are running out of the socks.
What each country gets in the McDonald’s Grinch promotion
It’s worth noting the promotion does vary a bit from country to country. Over in the UK and Ireland, they’re also getting a slew of seasonal items like Frozen Grinch Lemonade and Grumble Pie. They also specifically get mismatched socks, whereas the U.S. appears to be slated to receive matched pairs for whatever reason.
Meanwhile, over in Australia, they’re getting “Sand Globes” rather than socks as part of their Grinch promotion.
But for any Americans looking to get their hands on some matching Grinch socks and McShaker fries, head on over to McDonald’s starting Dec 2!
