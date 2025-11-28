McDonald’s launches The Grinch Meal with Grinch-themed socks for the holidays

McDonald’s has introduced a new perk that has customers’ hearts growing three sizes for the holidays—Grinch-themed socks.

The fast-food franchise is actually going all-out with the Grinch theme this year. The “Grinch meal” comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium drink, and McShaker Fries with a Grinch Salt dill pickle seasoning packet.

And yes, the meal also comes with a pair of Grinch socks.

looks like somebody’s making the holidays all about himself again. Grinch Meal out 12.2 pic.twitter.com/nmuhhCvJ4u — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) November 20, 2025

Everyone wants the McDonald’s Grinch socks

The Grinch Christmas promotion is already doing well. Although it isn’t supposed to launch in the U.S. until Dec. 2, it hit the UK and Ireland earlier this week, leading to a lot of happy Grinch fans and a lot of other people frustrated to discover how quickly stores are running out of the socks.

Having a bad day, found out McDonalds is doing Grinch socks, now I have new Grinch socks pic.twitter.com/U9RZagCjtx — Annakumaa || VTuber 🐻 (@Annakuma_) November 27, 2025

Mcdonald’s have their Christmas menu up today in Ireland, an odd pair of grinch socks with adult meals is good fun i thought pic.twitter.com/dml5JnFE3k — Pizza Slayer Capy Freak (@Pizzaslayer76) November 27, 2025

today im thankful for my mcdonalds grinch christmas socks 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3YAOTH6Vgx — ペッピ✩パーティー (@gwebu70096) November 27, 2025

What each country gets in the McDonald’s Grinch promotion

It’s worth noting the promotion does vary a bit from country to country. Over in the UK and Ireland, they’re also getting a slew of seasonal items like Frozen Grinch Lemonade and Grumble Pie. They also specifically get mismatched socks, whereas the U.S. appears to be slated to receive matched pairs for whatever reason.

Got my free drink two days ago. Hot chocolate with a caramel shot.



And today I wanted to try the Grinch meal that comes with socks. I got Blue and Yellow ones, the salt that looks like his dandruff was gherkin flavour and the frozen lemonade was melon, It was alright. pic.twitter.com/WdleSaRPXH — Aisling 🔞 (@Aisling29800332) November 27, 2025

Meanwhile, over in Australia, they’re getting “Sand Globes” rather than socks as part of their Grinch promotion.

There’s a Grinch-themed Christmas meal coming to McDonald’s. if you live in Australia, it comes with a snowglobe. if you live in America, it comes with socks pic.twitter.com/OXeft3PXeP — Quinton Reviews (@Q_Review) November 21, 2025

But for any Americans looking to get their hands on some matching Grinch socks and McShaker fries, head on over to McDonald’s starting Dec 2!

