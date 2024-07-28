‘This is actually insane!’: McDonald’s worker says they were forced to put expired milk into milkshake machine

A McDonald’s employee is receiving some backlash from revolted TikTokers after they recorded themselves placing expired milk inside of one of the chain’s milkshake machines.

TikTok user Tel (@tel2raww) said that they were told by their manager to put the visibly curdled milk inside of the machine.

“POV: your Gm tells you to put the expired milk in the milkshake machine,” Tel writes in a text overlay of their video.

Tel is holding a tiny plastic bottle of milk above the machine which they squeeze inside. Chunks of coagulated and spoiled milk pour into the machine. It looks similar to cottage cheese.

Tell adds in a caption: “talking bout he saving money…no you trnna kill sombody.”

Viewers react to the milkshakes

Several people questioned why they would listen to their manager. Others even other fast food workers themselves, expressed shock that a manager would instruct someone to do such a thing.

“your GM gonna get yall in trouble cause that’s against the FDA’s regulations and can actually k!ll someone if they consume expired milk…” one person said.

There was another commenter who said that they’ve worked in various fast food institutions and have yet to see anything akin to this kind of intentional abandon for patron health: “I’ve worked in so many fast food places and never seen anything like this where are yall working,” another penned.

However, some other users on the app left comments that didn’t exactly instill confidence in those who are exploring food-away-from-home options as a place to get their next meal. One user wrote, “After working in restaurants/fast food I’m always extremely cautious of where to eat because ik how people are behind the scenes.”

One Subway employee even remarked that their manager informed them to take food out of a dumpster to cut down on costs: “i work at subway and when we got our inspection they made up throw food away, after they left the gm had us get it out the dumpster.”

Former fast food say it’s non-dairy

But some users pointed out that the mix may not even be dairy in the first place. One user wrote, “At McDonald’s they don’t put milk in the machines. It’s litterally a crème that comes in a bag.”

Someone else echoed this sentiment. They wrote, “We don’t even put normal milk in those it’s bags of ice cream mix.”

As shown in this Quora post, McDonald’s does indeed use a pre-package mix for its ice cream products, like its soft serve featured in the TikTok. A user in the post indicated that this same mix is used in both the ice cream and milk shake machines.

It would make sense that a manager wouldn’t want to waste milk that’s about to expire to use it for desserts instead, as a prepackaged mix will tend to have a longer shelf life than refrigerated cow’s milk. After all, restaurants/chefs are always on the lookout to maximize the potential of the food they have in stock in order to be optimizing profits.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Tel via TikTok comment for further information.

