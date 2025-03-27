‘It was $8, man’: McDonald’s customer orders ‘Crunchy Double’ off the ‘Secret Menu.’ Then he reveals if it’s worth the hype

McDonald’s is the quintessential American fast-food joint. Everyone knows what they do well and everyone knows “their order.”

On occasion, McDonald’s mixes up their nostalgic menu with limited-time items to keep things exciting.

Sometimes, this goes spectacularly well. Take the Shamrock Shake—a mint vanilla milkshake that debuted as a special for St. Patty’s Day and has remained a fan favorite for decades. Or the McRib, a pork sandwich slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with pickles and onions, which first dropped in 1981 and has since made countless triumphant returns.

Other times, McDonald’s swings and misses… hard. Remember the McPizza? You probably don’t. Introduced in the 1990s, it took way too long to make and many said it tasted like cardboard. It was quickly scrapped. Or the McAfrika—a pita-style sandwich with beef and vegetables launched in Norway during the African famine in 2002. The name alone caused a PR disaster, and it was yanked almost immediately.

So, when a company with a $218 billion market cap unveils something new, people usually clamor with excitement.

Now meet the “Crunchy Double.”

The McDonald’s Crunchy Double, explained

TikToker Anthony Villegas (@antstorm123), who’s known for trying specialty items from fast food spots, took viewers along for the ride to try this sandwich in a video that’s now tallied up 1.6 million views.

We see Anthony roll up to the drive-thru, filming himself in the car. “OK. Can I please get the Crunchy Double off the secret menu?” he asked through the intercom. The employee didn’t skip a beat: “OK. Anything else?”

Anthony, hoped for a little validation, replying, “No. That sounds good?” The employee confirmed, “Yeah, of course. That’ll be $8.17.”

Anthony retrieved his sandwich and immediately started giving a play-by-play. “I wonder what this thing is, ‘cause it was $8, man. Are you serious?”

At first glance, it looked like a regular McDouble in the wrapper. But what he unveiled was something else entirely.

“This ain’t no normal McDouble. Yo! What?” he said, his excitement building. “Those are chicken nuggets, brother.” He held the sandwich up to the camera—burger patties, nuggets, and BBQ sauce, all tucked into one bun.

He took a bite and offered his review in real-time: “It’s like a chicken sandwich, but then a cheeseburger mixed together dipped in barbecue sauce. This is amazing!”

Is the McDonald’s Crunchy Double worth $8?

But while Anthony seemed thrilled, many in the comments weren’t sold. A lot of folks pointed out the math didn’t add up. You could build this yourself for cheaper, many argued.

“I think it would be cheaper to buy a McDouble and a four-piece nugget,” one person wrote. Another broke it down step-by-step: “For $6 you could’ve gotten a double cheeseburger, 4pc chicken nuggets (so you could put them inside the cheeseburger), small fries, and a small soda. Just ask for BBQ sauce.”

Others claimed this item wasn’t new at all. In fact, many already had a name for this creation, which we can’t print here but you can look up in the video comments.

Of course, one user cried foul: “FAKE. Tried two different McDonald’s and they never heard of a secret menu.”

Is there really such thing as a Crunchy Double?

Per McDonald’s website, the Crunchy Double has been on the menu since Jan. 31 of this year. So, no—it’s not fake.

McDonald’s has always been a master of the limited-time offer and the Crunchy Double is just the latest chapter in that story: An indulgent mashup of burger patties, nuggets, and BBQ sauce. But for all the viral buzz it’s gotten thanks to TikTokers like Anthony, it also feels like a reflection of how much things have changed.

At over $8, this “secret menu” item isn’t just a sandwich—it’s a signal of shifting economy, where fast food is starting to feel like a splurge.

The whimsical novelty, as Anthony’s millions of viewers witnessed, can quickly give way to sticker shock. Commenters wasted no time pointing out cheaper DIY alternatives that cost less with more food.

And let’s be honest: The comment section is more than just a place to riff. It’s a living, breathing reflection of how people are really thinking and feeling at any given moment. And right now? Money, and ways to save it, is on the brain.

Crunchy Nation

In today’s economy, the Crunchy Double is more than a viral moment—it is representative of how inflation is reshaping our relationship with food, especially fast food. What used to be a cheap, dependable option for regular families is now becoming a once-in-a-while indulgence. And the social media buzz only widens the gap between hype and reality.

Whatever you call this sandwich, this video and the surrounding conversation reveal a more informed and cost-conscious consumer base. People aren’t just eating—they are doing the math.

So the next time you’re tempted by a limited-time offer or a “secret menu” item, savor it—not just for the taste, but for what it represents: A bittersweet mix of innovation, nostalgia, and the harsh reality that even the simplest pleasures—like a drive-thru splurge—are getting harder to swallow.

We’ve reached out to McDonald’s and Anthony for comment.

