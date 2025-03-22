‘We are in the FAFO stage’: Mazda dealership worker says that this popular model is about to be gone for good. Then she reveals why

Tariffs on internationally traded goods proposed by the Trump administration are a hot subject of controversy. Despite initial White House reports indicating that U.S. manufacturing jobs are on the rise, many are decrying proposed foreign taxes.

A Mazda dealership worker claims that these imposed tariffs are already having negative consequences. Elle Marie (@ellemvs) uploaded a viral TikTok referencing the 25% “tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico.” Furthermore, this tariff plan will impose an additional 10% tax on goods coming from China.

Japan, where Mazda is headquartered, hasn’t been mentioned in the report. However, AP News reported on March 11 that Japan’s trade minister “failed to win assurances” these tariffs wouldn’t be implemented.

Halting production

In her video, Marie expresses that the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum have affected Mazda’s car offerings in the U.S. She states that as a result, the Mazda CX-30 and Mazda 3 will no longer be offered in America. That’s because the brand is halting production once the tariffs were enacted on March 12, 2025.

In her clip, she records her face, which is covered by a large text overlay. It reads: “I work at a car dealership. The 25% tariff got enacted last night. We will no longer be receiving CX-30 or Mazda 3 (possibly CX-50). They are halting production after this allocation.”

Consequently, the dealership employee believes this will usher in yet another period of car shortages. Previously, during the Biden administration, fervor around chip shortages sparked a buying spree from consumers. As a result, used car prices saw massive spikes. Furthermore, desirable new cars were selling above MSRP.

In 2024, Mazda’s top-selling vehicle was the CX-5 at 134,088 units. Following that was the CX-30 at 96,515 vehicles sold. The CX-50 and CX-50 TTL sold nearly 160,000 cars combined. Mazda3 variants accounted for around 79,000 vehicles sold for the brand.

Job Production?

According to Your Great Car, Mazda manufactured 1.07 million cars, with 736,649 of them manufactured in Japan. The rest were made in the brand’s overseas facilities, which include the Sumitomo Cooperation located in Mexico.

Furthermore, the company’s Wikipedia page indicates Mazda has plants also located in other countries. Thailand, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the U.S. (Alabama). This facility is also co-owned by Toyota, and Mazda is responsible for 4,000 jobs responsible for producing 150,000 vehicles annually.

In 2022, Mexico Business News wrote about Mazda’s growing investments in Mexico manufacturing. However, in December 2024, Yahoo! Finance penned a piece stating the company has divested its interests in Mexico. This was in direct response to Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, the outlet states.

It appears this may be a component of the 2024 Presidential winner’s plan to create new manufacturing jobs in the US. However, as Marie states, this may have diametric consequences. AL.com writes that the strategy could temporarily halt automobile production in the Huntsville, Alabama plant of foreign-owned vehicle brands.

However, this car-buying consultant who facilitates car sales doesn’t seem to think this is the case. Processing hundreds of Toyota sales each month, he states that he hasn’t seen any adverse effects as a result of the tariffs.

Mazda love

If you want to buy a reliable car, there are clear front runners. That’s according to the independent research group, Consumer Reports, which has been hailed as a long-running and highly trusted resource for vehicle assessments.

Subaru, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura, and Mazda, round out the top of that list. The latter brand has been receiving praise lately. According to some buyers, the JDM automaker offers the “best of both worlds.” That’s because buyers feel Mazdas offer commuter longevity while still sporting fresh designs and fun driving dynamics.

Furthermore, patrons have lauded Mazda for packing in sumptuous interiors and new technological bells and whistles they prioritize in a vehicle. But it leaves out some other add-ons that jack up the prices of more expensive luxury offerings they find superfluous.

Viewers had divided opinions

One user who replied to Marie’s post claimed her TikTok was a blatant case of fake news. Providing an anecdote of their own, they said that Mazda hasn’t halted production of vehicles.

“Wife is the GM at a Mazda dealership in Tennessee. She hasn’t heard anything about halting production,” they wrote. “They are shifting it to Alabama instead. Nice ragebait though.”

Furthermore, the Daily Dot could not locate reports that Mazda has stopped producing widely selling Mazda3 or CX-30 models.

Another TikTok user painted a picture: “The Trump glazers are missing the point. No new car models = used market skyrockets. Creates a ripple effect. Demand is going to increase. Enjoy scarcity and (more) inflation.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mazda via email and Marie via TikTok comment for further information.

