Mazda set to stop U.S. production on this popular model. Here’s what that means for you 

What many experts predicted is starting to happen—Trump’s tariffs are already shaking up the U.S. car market.

Mazda is one of the first to make a move. Starting May 12, the automaker is pausing production of its CX-50 crossover for the Canadian market, currently located in Huntsville, Alabama.

The company will continue selling off the remaining inventory but won’t produce any new units for now.

In a statement to AS News, Mazda confirmed that production for the U.S. isn’t going anywhere—for now.

“MTM (Mazda Toyota Manufacturing) will continue to build the Mazda CX-50 for the North American market, with no changes to overall production volume,” the company said.

MTM, located in Alabama, is Mazda’s only assembly plant in the U.S., and they’re planning to keep it fully operational. In fact, Mazda said it plans to increase production for the U.S. market to make up for the Canada pause.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, including government negotiations, market trends, and policy developments, and will consider flexible and appropriate responses accordingly,” Mazda added.

So, if you’re in the U.S., this change won’t hit your local dealership immediately. But that doesn’t mean you should wait around.

What this means for you

Mazda says they’re keeping up production and even increasing it to make up for the Canadian pause.

But the longer tariffs stay in place, the more likely prices will rise—even if the company says that’s not happening just yet.

In a thread on Reddit’s r/cx50 subreddit, one user wrote, “I know Mazda US has said that they aren’t raising prices for now, but that will only hold out for so long so I’m glad to also have gotten mine before everything shoots up.”

Another chimed in, “Unfortunate—I was hoping to shop around and pick up a new ride over the summer. Hopefully they sort this out or announce a pause/cancellation on the tariffs.”

And some blamed politics more broadly: “So much ‘winning’; GDP is cooked. Thanks Trump.”

