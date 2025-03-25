‘You’re supposed to get a gift card’: Woman walks into Marshalls. Then she tries to return something she bought 14 years ago

Buyer’s remorse might lead shoppers to hold tightly on to receipts. They’ll frantically search for return policies to learn whether or not they can reclaim the funds they spent so freely.

Some places will allow worry-free returns for up to a month. More generous policies stretch into 90 days, with a rare return being allowed up to a year after purchase from some retailers.

However, more than a decade is somewhat unheard of.

One Marshalls shopper’s attempt to return merchandise purchased 14 years ago has revealed how staunchly the retailer holds to its 30-day return policy.

In a video that has drawn over 197,000 views on TikTok, user Jess (@jesstoshi) walks her audience through her attempt to return a large bowl. She originally purchased the item in September 2011 from Marshalls.

“I’m at Marshalls and I’m going to try to return a bowl that was literally purchased in 2011,” she says in the video. “Hi, I have a return.”

Could this Marshalls shopper return an item 14 years later?

When an employee asks if the product was defective or if there was an issue with it, Jess simply says she does not need it anymore. The Marshalls worker calls a manager to the sales counter to address Jess. She tells her that she can’t return the item.

“You can’t return this,” the manager says off-camera. “Because it’s more than 10 years ago.”

The poster replies, “I promise I bought it. I might look a little different.”

“This is what I looked like when I bought it,” Jess says, holding up a printed photo of her as a child.

The manager tells her that the return policy is only applicable for 30 days, and an exception could be made for a few weeks after, but she will not be able to return the bowl.

The Daily Dot reached out to both Jess and Marshalls’ parent company TJX via email regarding the video.

What is the return policy at Marshalls?

Per the Marshalls site, customers can return items purchased in-store within 30 days of purchase. They can return items purchased online to a physical store within 40 days of purchase.

If returning to a store is not an option, customers can return merchandise purchased online using the store’s mail return process. An added charge for heavy items may apply.

Which retailers have generous return policies?

While few retailers might take an item back after over a decade, there are some retailers who have more generous policies for returns than others, even just for specific product lines.

For example, the Cat & Jack children’s clothing line at Target can be returned for up to one year. Nordstrom also has a case-by-case return policy with the stated goal of ensuring that customers are happy.

Warehouse retailer Costco also offers returns on many items with no clear deadline, although an exception applies to electronics, which have a 90-day return window. Several Costco shoppers have chronicled their long-term returns online, including this one customer who returned a couch after five years.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers commented on the video that they think she should have been given a gift card since the item was past the retailer’s return window, based on their own experiences.

“Actually some marshalls will still take it,” one commenter wrote. “Their return policy says after 30 days is only store credit but there is no time requirement. I once returned a thing from 2007 in 2022.”

“Managers wrong, you’re supposed to get a gift card- an ex Marshalls cashier,” another commenter wrote.

“I work at tj maxx and girl we’ve taken items from SOOO long ago and just give store credit,” a commenter wrote.

Others were just impressed that she had kept the receipt for that long.

“How do you have the receipt,” one commenter wrote.

“Girl how on earth do you still have the receipt,” another said.

“I would’ve just let you for having the receipt alone,” a further user joked.



