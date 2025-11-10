Marshalls announces holiday return policy, giving shoppers an extra month

For shoppers who plan to purchase gifts at Marshalls for the holidays, the retailer announces its return policy during its busy season.

What is Marshalls’ normal return policy?

Marshalls’ typical return policy allows customers to receive refunds on tagged and unused items within 30 days if purchased in-store. Shoppers who make purchases on Marshalls’ website have 10 additional days to return their items, within 40 days of their online purchase.

Returns made after the 30 to 40-day window will receive store credit only. Plus, returns without receipts will not be eligible for cash refunds and will also only get store credit if accepted.

Only items that are unused or in sellable condition can be returned by shoppers, regardless of the return window. Marshalls may reject certain returns if the item is damaged.

Additionally, any item purchased at Marshalls must be returned to Marshalls—not one of its sister brands, such as HomeGoods or T.J. Maxx. The only exception is joint sister stores, such as a HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx in the same building.

The Daily Dot previously reported that Marshalls staunchly sticks to its return policy, after a woman tried to return a bowl 14 years after purchasing it.

However, the off-price retailer allows more wiggle room during the holidays, when shoppers may purchase gifts months in advance.

What is Marshalls’ new holiday return policy?

According to Marshalls’ website, any purchases made starting Oct. 5 through Christmas can be returned until Jan. 25. For any items purchased outside the holiday window, the normal return policy applies.

Returns are free in stores. Shoppers who mail in their returns must pay a $11.99 fee on the retailer’s online portal.

So, if shoppers receive a gift purchased on Black Friday on Christmas, they have a whole month to grab their gift receipt and initiate a return.

