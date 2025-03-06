‘You actually brought it in’: Guest says she confronted manager over what she found in Marriott Moxy hotel. Then the worker tries to gaslight her

A woman said a Florida hotel worker embarrassed her in public after she informed them there were bed bugs in her room.

Bed bugs are an invasive little critter. Once you pick one up, they quickly start to multiply and can be very difficult to get rid of, typically requiring a whole lot of vacuuming, washing, and spraying.

On top of that, bed bugs leave marks, cause rashes, and can cause infections.

It’s no wonder a hotel guest would be freaked out when she encounters them in her hotel room.

Marriott Moxy hotel guest discovers bed bugs

In a series of viral videos with more than 400,000 total views, content creator Kelly (@kelllytee) shared the unfortunate situation she had to deal with at a Florida Marriott hotel.

“Imagine finding a bed bug in your hotel room and having a manager gaslight you and tell you that you actually brought it in,” Kelly said.

Despite the initial alleged gaslighting, the manager reportedly told Kelly they’d move her room.

Amid this, Kelly gets the inkling to Google what to do in her situation and realizes that in Florida, the law protects her from bed bugs in hotels. She finds out that they’re supposed to give her laundry services to fight the infestation.

Kelly approached a different manager with this information and was shocked by the next thing she says they made her do.

‘The most embarrassing thing I’ve ever experienced’

The manager allegedly made her count out each item that was getting laundered, including her underwear and bras in the hotel lobby, which felt far too intimate.

“It’s probably the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever experienced,” she said, upset.

Kelly says she was eventually contacted by the hotel general manager who offered her 50,000 points. That’s about $450, according to NerdWallet.

He apparently told her it was all he could do since they had spent $700 on laundry fees.

“But let’s not forget the only reason I needed laundry services is because the hotel room was dirty and full of bed bugs,” Kelly said. “Not like this was just some sort of nice little goodwill favor that they. offered me laundry services. No.”

Kelly pointed out that she’s not looking to squeeze a ton of money out of them; she just wants the items she lost because of them, like her suitcase, to be replaced.

“I shouldn’t ‘t have to pay for it because they have dirty rooms,” Kelly said.

Did Marriott Moxy make things right?

In a follow-up video, Kelly said that while Marriott reached out to her on social media, there’s been no meaningful exchange. She thinks they commented just to save face in front of her followers.

At this point, Kelly estimates she’s lost $1,000 in the ordeal since she had to throw away luggage, clothing, and other items that couldn’t be properly sanitized.

“I’m like terrified that I have bed bugs in my home now,” Kelly said, looking teary-eyed and upset.

“I’m just so disgusted by the way that they handled it,” Kelly added.

However, in her most recent video, she said she eventually spoke to a Marriott rep. They apologized for the situation, repurchased items for her up to a certain dollar amount, and refunded her stay.

What are her legal rights?

In Florida, short-term rentals, hotels, and resorts are required to maintain sanitary conditions for guests. That includes keeping the property clear of bed bugs, a Florida law firm stated.

If the property owner fails to take measures to prevent or address a bed bug infestation, then those affected could seek compensation from a host for things, including:

Medical expenses related to bite treatments and other health effects.

Reimbursement for affected belongings that that to be thrown out like clothing and luggage.

Relocation costs to find lodging that’s bed bug free.

Emotional distress due to prolonged rashes and enduring inconvenience and medical treatment.

Does Florida have a bed bug problem?

While Florida does not top recent lists of highly infected states or cities, there are some factors that make it a great place for creepy critters.

Chief among them is the fact that Florida is a year-round tourist destination. It has a high volume of high-occupancy hotels. Bed bugs easily travel in luggage and clothing and can spread from one location to another. Even without tourism, Florida has several large cities with apartment buildings and multi-family homes.

Environmentally, bed bugs thrive in warm weather, and Florida is known as the Sunshine State.

“In what world would your laundry cost $700?! and in what world was that your fault anyway?!” a top comment pointed out.

“Bedbugs have happened at every hotel ever. It’s how they handle it that matters.. I wouldn’t have trusted my laundry with them either. Sorry girly,” a person said.

“50,000 points is crazy,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelly for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Marriott via email.

@kelllytee Ty for embarrassing me in public moxy hotel south beach ♬ original sound – kelly tee

