“Snackgate”: Runner calls out boyfriend for eating her marathon snacks. The internet turned it into a relationship test

TikToker Katie Vellios (@katievellios) ran her first marathon in Washington, D.C., in October 2024. Recently, she posted a six-second clip from the race when she discovered her boyfriend had eaten her extra snacks on the sidelines.

In the clip, Vellios jokingly yelled, “You had one job!” after Christian told her he didn’t have the snacks she’d given him before the race. She captioned the video, “When you gave your boyfriend extra snacks to give you during your marathon and he eats them all.” The post has since racked up more than 3.7 million views, and the comments have been turned off.

The viral “Snackgate” moment

According to Vellios, the video was supposed to be silly. She told People she only posted it because she thought it was funny. However, many viewers saw it differently. Thousands flooded the comments, accusing Christian of ruining her race by eating her mid-run fuel.

Vellios later explained that this wasn’t the case. “I decided I was going to eat snacks, mainly Rice Krispies treats and sour Mike and Ikes, for my entire marathon,” she said. She carried plenty with her and even turned down offers from Christian earlier in the race. When she asked him again, she already had other snacks on hand.

She admitted her fueling plan wasn’t perfect, but stressed that her race didn’t depend on him. “There was no expectation that we were going to see each other,” she explained to People. “I had a belt on, and it was packed with Rice Krispies treats.”

Why the internet thought it was serious

Although the internet treated the moment as a serious relationship test, Vellios didn’t agree.

“I wish people could get my sense of humor. I thought it was funny and I still think it’s funny. I know that’s obviously not the common take.”

Still, she turned off comments after the video went viral. At the time, she was visiting her grandfather in hospice and didn’t have the energy to manage the flood of criticism. “I didn’t know how to handle it, and I didn’t have the bandwidth mentally to deal with it,” she explained to People.

Christian also tried to avoid making things harder. “He was really trying to take it like a champ and be a good sport,” she shared. Eventually, the two talked about it and decided to move on.

Since then, Vellios has leaned into the joke by posting more tongue-in-cheek TikToks about snacks and her first marathon run.

Katie Vellios did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM.

