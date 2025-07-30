“Orange is the New Black” actor details experiencing homelessness while acting on the show: “Never be jealous of anyone, ever”

Orange Is the New Black‘s Mandela Bellamy reveals that she was unhoused while filming the show, known for its fresh casting of up-and-coming actors.

Bellamy posts a screenshot of an official-looking Getty Image on TikTok from an event she attended while playing Rosalie Deitland on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. The show began in 2013 and continued for seven seasons until 2019.

“I really want everyone to understand that when you see these Getty Images, this is a homeless woman in this picture,” she says. “The only reason I was able to afford a publicist is because, obviously, I wasn’t paying rent. Never be jealous of anyone.”

Was Mandela Bellamy homeless while filming OITNB?

In a previous video, Bellamy reveals she was living in a women’s shelter in Brooklyn during filming.

“One of the reasons I don’t go back and watch the episodes is sometimes when I see myself on camera, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that was the day I was couch hopping and didn’t know where I was going to sleep that night,’” she says.

While some viewers may be shocked to hear that she was experiencing homelessness while attending events with billionaires, she explains that it’s a common situation for many up-and-coming stars.

“It’s a very cruel business. Artists do it with a lot of love, as cruel as it can be,” she says. “I would toast champagne with the elites and go to private clubs. But then I had to make sure to be back at the shelter by 10 p.m. so I wouldn’t lose my bed.”

Replying to a comment, Bellamy shared that “everyone in [her] life” knew she was homeless, including her fellow cast members and her agent.

Bellamy isn’t the only Orange Is the New Black actress who has spoken out about experiencing homelessness. Jackie Cruz, who plays “Flaca,” was homeless as a teenager in New York City, according to an MSNBC interview.

Meanwhile, fellow castmate Kimiko Glenn spoke out in 2020 about the tiny royalty payments she receives for her time on the series.

In an email to The Daily Dot, Bellamy writes, “the cast of OITNB was not fairly compensated for our work, which I believe to be due in large part to the show being created by and starring predominantly women.”

How did fans react to Mandela’s story?

In the comments of Bellamy’s video, fans of the show share their reactions to her story.

“Gosh, we live in such a dystopian society,” one writes.

“Halle Berry was homeless while trying to get into the acting scene as well. I, too, was a homeless actress. We see and hear you, girl,” another says.

“I really wish more people would tell their stories. The stereotypes about homeless people are so disrespectful. You’re living proof that those stereotypes aren’t automatic truth and people should be invested in,” a third offers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bellamy for further comment.

