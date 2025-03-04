‘This sounds like a WWYD situation‘: Woman gets seated at Olive Garden. Then she overhears what man at next table tells the waitress

An Olive Garden guest says she had the worst dining experience of her life, thanks to the table seated next to her.

Featured Video

In a video with over 217,000 views, Karragen (@karragen) says the family seated beside her was celebrating their child’s birthday. However, she says she began to hear a man at the table berate the child.

“He’s like, ‘I hate how you speak. I hate your voice. Nobody can understand you,’” she says. “The boy is probably afraid to speak. You’re doing this in a crowded restaurant. I can only imagine what you do at the house.”

Karragen says she glared at the man and “didn’t break eye contact.”

Advertisement

“It was so disgusting and disturbing,” she says.

What did the man say to the Olive Garden worker?

Karragen says the man quickly began to lash out at the waiter next.

“She said ‘marinara’ wrong,” she explains, claiming the man repeatedly mimicked the waiter and laughed.

Advertisement

“The waitress leaves, and he just goes right back in to tearing his son apart,” Karragen claims.

When the waiter returned, Karragen says the man yelled at her for placing a dish in front of his daughter instead of him—even though it was the daughter’s order.

“He says, ‘It’s technically mine. So why didn’t you put it in front of me?’” she says. “I love Olive Garden. This is the only bad time I’ve ever had there.”

The caption reads, “Said something on my way out, actually shocked he didn’t follow me out but VERY thankful we were parked close to the doors!” However, she doesn’t clarify what she told the man.

Advertisement

What do viewers think of the man’s behavior?

In the comments, some viewers say the situation sounds like a skit from ABC News’ What Would You Do? The show tests how members of the public react to uncomfortable or controversial situations.

“This sounds like a WWYD situation,” one wote.

“Did you happen to see John Quiñones?” another asked.

Advertisement

“Sounds like that skit tv show,” a third added.

Others said they had similar childhood experiences, recalling being berated in public by a parent.

“I’m glad ppl are starting to notice parents like this. I was raised by parents like this and now as an adult in my 20s I’m nearly nonfunctional because I’m so traumatized from them. Call em out,” a viewer shared.

“My dad was this kind of man, I had an experience in a Olive Garden too and oof I hope those kids will be okay,” another said.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing that makes me more upset then a parent berating their child in public. It’s ALWAYS to embarrass them and make them feel worse it’s almost never because they actually do something wrong,” a third wrote.

Olive Garden servers offered another perspective, with many saying they’ve encountered similar situations.

“As a waitress, it’s so sad that this is an unfortunately normal thing to experience at least once on shift… I feel so bad for the kids,” one wrote.

“As a server this shit is so fucking common. I stopped ignoring it,” another said.

Advertisement

“Welcome to working at Olive Garden. This is my average day,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Karragen via email and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Olive Garden.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.