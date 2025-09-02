“He literally isn’t bothering anybody”: Man playing Nintendo Switch golf in business class sparks discussion about travel etiquette

Business class is usually a calm, subdued environment with passengers catching up on work or taking advantage of the full recline for better sleep.

But this passenger took his business class spot in a while other direction, and viewers are split about whether they love it or hate it.

Bad plane etiquette or genius entertainment?

In a viral video with more than 2.7 million views, content creator Tabitha (@tabithamy) shared the unusual thing her boyfriend did to entertain himself on a long-haul flight.

In the video, Tabitha was filming inside of business class, where you could see that some people were sleeping, others were watching movies, some worked on laptops, while others just scrolled on their phones.

Then she pans to her boyfriend, who looks obviously out of place amidst the serenity of the cabin.

Unlike his fellow passengers, Tabitha’s boyfriend was standing, slightly hunched under the plane’s ceiling, intensely playing Nintendo Switch golf, which simulates a golf game.

“Bought my boyfriend business class flights for his bday so he could play Nintendo Switch golf for 9 hours,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Business class cabins are typically known for a calm and relaxed environment. Passengers often take advantage of larger seats, extra legroom, and quieter surroundings to rest, catch up on work, or enjoy a movie without the interruptions common in economy class. The cabin usually has a subdued atmosphere, with dimmed lights on long flights and flight attendants offering premium meal service and drinks.

But Tabitha’s boyfriend wasn’t going to let the norm stop him from enjoying his own in-flight entertainment.

“Regular business class travellers vs my boyfriend,” Tabitha added in the caption.

Viewers are split about whether Tabitha’s boyfriend’s approach is genius or just plain annoying.

“Love the designated boyfriend play corner,” a person said.

“This is a sign that business class is getting too cheap,” another wrote.

“I can’t even imagine anything besides being peak uncomfortable while flying. You telling me y’all are playing golf while us poors are thigh-to-thigh with 4″ of leg room and $5 sips of Coke?” a person chided.

“Me sitting there hoping for some Grade A turbulence…” said another TikToker.

“Why is everyone so mad he literally isn’t bothering anybody,” a commenter pointed out.

While it doesn’t seem there are many other players taking this approach (surely there would be Reddit posts by now), Tabitha’s boyfriend may have started a new trend.

“What game is this? I have a flight coming up,” a commenter wrote.

Tips for flying with your Nintendo Switch

If this story has inspired you for your next flight, it clearly can make long flights more enjoyable. Here are some tips from Curiostiy Saves Travel to keep your console playable in the air:

Choose the right device: The regular Switch is ideal for longer trips, thanks to its kickstand, larger screen, and extended battery life. The Switch Lite is lighter and more compact, perfect for weekend or short-haul flights.

The regular Switch is ideal for longer trips, thanks to its kickstand, larger screen, and extended battery life. The Switch Lite is lighter and more compact, perfect for weekend or short-haul flights. Protect your console: Use a sturdy travel case and screen protector to prevent scratches or damage, especially when storing it in your carry-on or seatback pocket.

Use a sturdy travel case and screen protector to prevent scratches or damage, especially when storing it in your carry-on or seatback pocket. Keep it charged: Fully charge your Switch before boarding. Bring a USB-C cable or portable battery to ensure you can keep playing on long flights.

Fully charge your Switch before boarding. Bring a USB-C cable or portable battery to ensure you can keep playing on long flights. Use flight mode and headphones: Activate flight mode before takeoff. Pair Bluetooth headphones or use wired adapters to enjoy audio without disturbing fellow passengers.

Activate flight mode before takeoff. Pair Bluetooth headphones or use wired adapters to enjoy audio without disturbing fellow passengers. Plan for offline play: Download favorite games ahead of time since online features won’t work during the flight. Single-player and offline-friendly titles are the way to go.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tabitha for comment via email and Instagram direct message.

