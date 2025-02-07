‘Classic Disney? I got you’: Woman goes on date with man. Then he lets his age show

A woman highlighted an issue she had with dating a younger man. It boils down to what their respective definitions of a “classic” Disney film are.

Vic (@misssvic) shared her experience in a viral TikTok that got over 187,000 views.

She records the clip from her car.

“So I’m a ’90s baby, and I went on a date with a 2000s baby. And we were chit-chatting about what type of music we like. He said, ‘Oh, what have you been listening to recently? And I said, ‘Oh, well, I like a little bit of everything. But lately, I’ve been really fixated on classic Disney.’”

What he proceeded to do next highlighted the age gap between them. “He goes classic Disney? I got you. Goes to his phone to play me a song. So I’m thinking, ‘OK, he’s gonna play a random classic Disney song. I’m gonna know immediately what it is. Because I know pretty much all of those songs by heart.’”

The track that her date began to play off of his phone didn’t immediately register with the TikToker.

“He starts playing this song. It’s like an upbeat song that I do not recognize. And I go, ‘What is this?’ He goes, ‘It’s classic Disney!’ And I go, ‘From where?’ He goes, ‘Camp Rock!’”

Double foul?

Camp Rock debuted in 2008 on the Disney Channel/ABC Television. The movie came out just around 17 years ago. While that may make some readers shudder to think about, others would say that’s not long enough to attain “classic” Disney status.

Vic continues to explain why this encounter influenced her to raise “her age minimum” for dating. “‘Camp Rock?! I said classic Disney!’ He goes, ‘This is classic Disney! What do you mean?’ And I… ‘No, no, no, no, like Aladdin or The Lion King or The Little Mermaid. Like, the classics.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, vintage Disney!’” she recounts.

This reply from her date was an even more ghastly assertion. “Vintage Disney?! Huh?!” she says into the camera as the video comes to a close.

Viewers had their own opinions on the classic Disney debate. One person remarked that there is a clear difference between Disney films and Disney Channel content. “Classic Disney and Disney Channel are not the same,” one argued.

However, someone else stood up for Camp Rock, stating that “not knowing” about the movie is “a crime.” “Okay but I’m a 94 baby and I would’ve known all the camp rock songs,” one said.

But there were other folks who had no idea what the movie was. “I’m clearly too old because I have never heard of camp rock,” one said.

Another penned, “80s baby here. what’s camp rock?”

One TikTok user born in the early 2000s said they didn’t perceive Camp Rock as a classic Disney feature. “I’m 2003 and i would not think Camp Rock is classic Disney. Classic Disney is definitely Aladdin, Little mermaid, etc,” they shared. But this viewer also said they have siblings who were born in the ’90s, so that could have a lot to do with their opinion.

Relationship age gaps more common

According to Rest Less, age gaps in relationships are becoming more common among couples. Furthermore, these gaps in heterosexual pairings also go both ways. In that, there’s been a jump in the number of women dating men younger than they are.

“A 2011 study revealed that the number of women cohabiting with a man five or more years younger had tripled since the 1970s. With terms like ‘cougar’ and ‘toyboy’ being coined to reflect this. Other research found that in Western countries, 8% of male-female couples have an age gap of 10 years or more,” per Rest Less.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Vic via TikTok comment for further information.

