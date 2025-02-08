‘Man buys $120,000 Chevrolet from dealership. Then it immediately falters—but that’s hardly the worst of it

A man is upset after his $120,000 Chevrolet truck broke down shortly after purchase and the dealership failed to make it right.

In a TikTok, with over 58K views, Junior (@jburk7), a long time customer of Bayside Chevrolet, expresses his frustration over how the dealership handled the situation.

So what happens when you buy a $120,000 Chevrolet truck just to have the transmission break shortly after purchase?

What happened to man’s $120k Chevrolet?

In the TikTok, Junior indicates he was recently told there is nothing they can do to fix his new truck by the Bayside Chevrolet dealership. Junior bought the car for $120,000 and is dealing with a broken transmission. Turns out, the dealership told them they aren’t able to fix the truck for six months to a year due to not having the parts.

Junior questions the staff on why they are selling a truck that costs that much if they aren’t able to fix them. Allegedly, the staff told him, “We didn’t build it, what do you want us to do?” The staff also ignored offering no form of compensation or alternative to deal with the situation.

Typically, dealerships can offer another trade-in or loaner car to make peace for the error. However, this Bayside Chevrolet dealership apparently did not.

In addition to not being able to fix his truck, Junior found his truck parked crooked and barely fit into the parking spot. He also noticed damage on the front bumper implying the staff caused damage when parking.

As a longtime customer of Bayside Chevrolet, Junior has bought over 10 cars from this dealership. After this, he said, he’s done.

Do Chevrolet trucks have transmission issues?

In November, GM announced a recall of more than 460,000 cars, including Chevrolet trucks, according to Kelly Blue Book. The recall was initiated for diesel pickups and SUVs dealing with transmission issues. These transmission problems can cause harsh shifts and potentially make the rear wheels lock in place.

KBB does note that most of the recalled models are from 2020-2022.

So what did the viewers think about this?

“Unfortunately, this is common amongst almost all manufacturers now. The vehicles are getting too expensive and too complicated,” one commented.

“This is why I don’t buy brand new, no matter the brand. I buy one a year or two old so problems are fixed already,” one added.

“Chevy has some class action lawsuits going on and it has hurt the industry with getting parts for their vehicles. We deal with it also … working in private shops. The parts are hard to get,” one mechanic shared.

“This is why after 2020, I will buy older trucks,” one shared.

The Daily Dot has contacted @jburk7 over Instagram messenger and TikTok messenger. We also contacted the Bayside Chevrolet dealership over email and Instagram messenger and reached out to Chevrolet via email.

