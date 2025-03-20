‘My parents were paying for it; I’ve been paying for it; my friend was paying for it’: Man says to check your Apple Pay. Then he reveals what it means if you have a $10 charge

A man is urging others to check their Apple Pay accounts and make sure they aren’t losing $10 a month to a mysterious Uber charge. Here’s what he’s talking about.

TikTok user @a_raccoons_diq posted a video on March 14 that has since amassed 180,000 views. In the video, the TikToker warns users they might be upset after hearing what he’s got to say. “Did you know that Uber, without asking anybody at all, probably over a year ago, added you to Uber One?” he says. “I have no idea what Uber One is, but every month it charges you $10.”

He continues, “And if you use your Apple Pay through your Uber app like I do, you get $10 pulled out of your account, and you have no idea where it’s from. It’s your Uber One. It is hard to find how to cancel that [expletive].”

@a_raccoons_diq says users should check to see if they’re also being charged because he checked the accounts of his family and friends and learned they’d been paying the subscription fee as well.

Viewers weigh in on Apple Pay $10 Uber charge

In the comments section, some users disputed @a_raccoons_diq’s theory. Others said they, too, accidentally paid a subscription fee they didn’t know they’d agreed to pay.

“Yep, I called my credit card and disputed it,” wrote one viewer. “They refunded it.”

A second viewer wrote, “I reconcile my credit card charges almost daily. I wouldn’t let that $10 charge slide lol.”

A third viewer stated, “You opted in. There’s a spot on the app that says ‘Try Uber One Free’ after the free trial you start paying.”

A fourth viewer agreed, “It is extremely easy to cancel or even pause your membership. You MUST opt into it. This is, what do you say, Fake News!”

Someone else said, “Imma be honest. I think you just signed up for the free trial and forgot to unsubscribe.”

What is Uber One?

If you’re like @a_raccoons_diq and don’t know what Uber One is, well, it’s a monthly subscription service that provides users with discounts and lower service fees.

On its website, Uber says that the free trial of Uber One is only available to first-time members. After the trial ends, your membership will auto-renew every month. To avoid these charges, you can cancel in the Uber One section of the app by selecting “Manage Membership” and then “End Membership.”

However, it doesn’t seem like the TikToker’s theory is completely baseless. The Boston Globe wrote late last year about a man who was experiencing difficulty in canceling his membership.

The Daily Dot reached out to @a_raccoons_diq via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

