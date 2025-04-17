‘Ask for the manager’: 2 women try to order meals at restaurant. Then the male server stops them

A woman says she was dining out with a friend when a waiter refused to let them order what they wanted to.

Olivia Nevill (@livlivinlife__) recounted the bizarre experience in a TikTok video that received 581,600 views.

The video is short, showing Nevill sitting at a restaurant table and then panning down to a serving board with meat and vegetables on it. The text overlay explains everything you need to know.

It reads, “Just went out for dinner and the male waiter told us our order was too much food for two women (we literally just ordered a main meal each). He literally refused to put the order through unless we only shared one main. I love when men think women don’t eat. Stunning behavior, really.”

In a follow-up video, she details the interaction further.

“We ordered a main each and the man came up to us and was like, ‘I think that’s too much for you,’” she claims.

Nevill even felt the need to explain that the mains they were going to order consisted of just chicken and vegetables.

“But he looked at us and thought they’re girls. That they won’t be able to have two mains,” she adds.

Her friend then says, “I think it’s going to be really interesting to see how much food there actually is.”

When their waiter finally brings their meal, the women show audiences the plate.

Nevill says, “I can tell from looking at that, that I could literally eat this myself.”

At the end of the video, she also writes in text overlay that the two had to get a second dinner afterwards.

Viewers want to speak to the manager

While asking to speak to a manager is sometimes considered “Karen” behavior, many viewers said this would be one instance when doing so would be completely warranted.

“That’s the most legitimate reason I’ve ever heard to ask for the manager,” one person said.

“Entertaining that was a mistake. Letting him dictate your order shows him that’s fine. Ladies this is when your mom would ask for the manager and get those two meals free,” another wrote.

One woman recounted her own experience with a similar waiter, saying, “Had this at a tapas restaurant, he said ‘This is way way too much food’ and we finished it and ordered more. They’d never say it to a man.”

After several commenters asked Nevill why she didn’t either leave or speak to a manager, she explained, “I’m such a people pleaser I find doing stuff like this so hard, coping mechanism is to make tik toks.”

What to do if your waiter is rude?

It can be extremely uncomfortable when you’re trying to enjoy a meal but have a server with an attitude. Luckily, there are some ways to address this behavior.

First, you could try to kill your rude waiter with kindness. Don’t snap back. Instead, try to be extra nice. Who knows, maybe they’re just having a rough shift.

If this doesn’t work, you can respectfully ask them to check their attitude. A simple, “Are you having a rough day?” could suffice.

Finally, if things don’t get better, ask to speak to a manager. And, of course, tip based on the level of service you received.

