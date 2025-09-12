A man boards the E.T. ride at Universal Studios, plotting to make the animatronic alien say “lasagna” by putting together two common first names.

In a video with over one million views, TikToker and self-proclaimed theme park expert Kirk (@walruscarp) tells viewers that you can give your name to the Universal staff before the E.T. ride. At the end of the ride, the animatronic will say your name as you head towards the exit.

But instead of giving his real name, he decides to get E.T. to say “lasagna” by combining the names “Liz” and “Anya” with the woman riding with him.

The woman says her name is “Liz.” Kirk tells the ride staff, “I know this is crazy. Can I get, ‘Anya?’” It works.

Importantly, he notes that they had to enter the ride “in reverse.” So, he enters before “Liz.”

“Even though I’m the end of the name for ‘Liz-Anya,’ I have to go before Liz,” he explains.

He films the pair approaching the end of the ride, waiting in anticipation for what the animatronic will say.

At the end of the ride, the animatronic says, “Bye, Liz-Anya.” Kirk cheers.

In the caption, Kirk writes, “Getting ET to Say ‘FAKE’ Names to Make Food Words. I’ve got another 20x ideas for other names, but I’d love to see if you have any ideas in the comments.” He includes the pro tip, adding, “Remember, you can only use real first names, or it won’t work on ET’s Adventure Ride at Universal Studios.”

What did viewers think of his food name trick?

In the comments, other viewers who went to Universal Studios share what they made E.T. say.

“Our 5-person group went on the ride last Summer. We all said ‘Batman.’ Sure enough, at the end, ET says ‘Goodbye Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman,’” one writes.

“We once gave E.T. all Bills so he would sing the Bill Nye theme song,” another says.

“My dad gave them ‘Excalibur,’” a third adds.

Others share more ideas for the next time Kirk goes on the E.T. ride.

“The right way to do this is to go as a full group and request the name as ‘Bob.’ Doing so will make him sound like he is crashing out,” a commenter says.

“You should try to do some of Bart Simpson’s prank call names, lol,” another suggests.

