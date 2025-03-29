Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Hair loss can be frustrating—but it doesn’t have to take over your life. Fortunately, there are affordable products that can help prevent it.

In a recent TikTok video, beauty influencer @belallure shared her go-to product for combating hair loss. The best part? It’s budget-friendly, costing just $15 at CVS, Target, Walmart, and other retailers.

In her video, @belallure claims that using Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo two to three times per week can significantly reduce hair shedding.

“Hair care hack for hair loss: Use Nizoral 2-3x/week, massage into your scalp for 10-15 min, then rinse. It fights DHT & reduces hair shedding!” she wrote in the caption.

Is this legit?

While @belallure swears by this product, not everyone has had the same experience. One user complained that Nizoral had been “drying the hell out of” their scalp, while another, who said they were postpartum, claimed they were still losing chunks of hair.

However, these negative experiences aren’t universal. In the same video, others praised Nizoral for its effectiveness.

“I started using this once a week, and my hair is growing fast,” one commenter shared.

@belallure also isn’t the first content creator to promote this product.

In a TikTok video from February, dermatologist Dr. Idriss also endorsed Nizoral as an effective way to prevent hair shedding. She explained that some of the shampoo’s active ingredients not only help keep the scalp clear but also combat testosterone-related hair loss.

“Apply it to your scalp, massage it in, and let it sit for at least five to ten minutes before your regular shower routine,” she advised.

Shampoo’s active ingredients are good for more than fighting dandruff

One of the reasons Nizoral is so effective at combating hair loss is its key ingredient, ketoconazole—a medication that blocks DHT (dihydrotestosterone), reduces inflammation, and helps thicken hair.

While it’s unclear how long @belallure has personally used the product, experts emphasize that consistency is key for results. Users are advised to massage the shampoo into their scalp for at least 3–5 minutes with each wash.

According to Nizoral’s website, results can appear in as little as two weeks. However, it’s unclear whether those early improvements relate to dandruff relief or actual hair growth.

Either way, if you’re struggling with hair loss or dandruff, it might be worth a try.

One important note: Consult your doctor or dermatologist before use. In rare cases, Nizoral can cause allergic reactions, including hives, itching, or skin rashes.

