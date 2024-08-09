‘I knew the Multnomah athletic club was a weird cult’: Man discovers gym has ‘initiation’ fee of $6,000

Signing up for a gym membership can be a frustrating and surprisingly costly experience. Oftentimes many health clubs will slap customers with a slew of additional fees on top of members’ monthly dues.

Recently, TikTok user Selenite (@selenite.aura) shared his shock about the price tag of one Portland, Oregon-based gym in a viral video with more than 200,000 views.

“So I just called the closest gym to me and was like, ‘Hi, how much do you charge for membership?’ And they’re like yeah, ‘No, uh, we have an initiation fee of $6,000.’ I’m like ‘What? How much are you people paying to go to the gym?’ Oh my God!”

Selenite details which gym it was in a caption for this video. He writes, “Multnomah Athletic Club what’s happening over there??”

What is Multnomah Athletic Club?

One of the top comment responses to the TikToker’s video made a reference to the “cult like” mentality of Multnomah gym goers. Their assessment of the facility’s patrons was not kind. They wrote, “I knew the Multnomah athletic club was a weird cult, $6k for an initiation fee? Foh w/ that rich person b.s.”

Someone else said that they grew up near the MAC, and gave their assessment of its facilities as well. “The MAC being mentioned on my fyp in INSANE. I grew up with rich kids that had memberships hahahaha,” they penned.

Another TikToker wrote about the “bougie” nature of the gym. “The MAC is a CLUB CLUB, like reminds me of London’s exclusive clubs.”

The numerous “gym goals” comments makes it understandable why this particular TikTok user says they dreamed of attending. “Me finally making some good money being delulu thinking I could join the MAC then saw that fee. I guess I’m forever a peasant.” Ultimately, they decided that the initiation fee was too exorbitantly priced.

Another user writes that not just anyone can join the gym, either. Apparently, need to be referred. According to them, you need to know someone just to have the privilege of spending $6,000. “My boss has a membership and you have to be REFERRED to pay those $6k,” they wrote. “You gotta know a rich to be around them.”

Other viewers defend the MAC’s facilities

A slew of comments state that the MAC is actually more of a “country club.” One TikToker pens, “Mac has like bars and restaurants in there. They’re more than just a gym lol.”

Someone else writes, “They require you make a certain amount a year. It’s a country club, but not really.”

Another TikToker comments on the athletic legacy associated with the MAC. According to them, it’s pretty much a self-contained Olympic Village. One that doesn’t suck, however. “The MAC club is not really a gym though. It’s one of the oldest and last athletic clubs in the nation. It has multiple pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, childcare, restaurants, bars, etc.”

One user adds that they have a membership through a familial connection. “The reason my partner and I have a membership is because of her parents and we don’t even go but it’s great for networking!” they said.

Someone else agrees with the networking aspect. The user said, “It’s amazing for networking. I went a lot as a kid cause my grandmother was on their swim team. Wish I could experience it as a grown adult now.”

“I worked at the salon there,” wrote another user. “Yes they have their own hair salon. Initiation is $6,000 for one person and like $20,000 for a family. Not to mention there is lottery to actually join.”

The Multnomah Athletic club has a storied history

Located in Portland, Oregon, the MAC writes on its website that it “has been a key part of Portland’s culture ever since” it was established in 1891. The gym posts on its Facebook page about the numerous Olympic champions it’s affiliated with as well.

“As the Olympic opening ceremony begins tomorrow, Multnomah Athletic Club honors its rich legacy of achievement and sport,” the post reads. “With 26 Olympians across 18 games, earning 8 golds, 8 silvers, and 5 bronzes, our history shines through variety of displays across the club. Here’s to all our past, present and future athletes that compete for MAC with excellence!”

What does a $6,000 initiation fee get you?

The gym’s upscale facilities are on full display on the GBD Architects website. Its front desk/main lobby area looks akin to the interior of a five-star hotel you’d brag about to your friends on social media. A spin cycle room overlooks a stadium where live sporting events take place. The saunas/bathrooms all look newly renovated with upscale fixtures as well. For children, there’s a jungle gym, Ninja-Warrior esque training room. It looks like a mini gym inside of the gym. Unsurprisingly there’s also a multi-lane Olympic sized swimming pool.

On its membership page, the gym says, “As a member of Multnomah Athletic Club, you’ll enjoy access to a wide range of benefits, including a recently renovated fitness area with views of the Providence Park stadium, indoor and outdoor pools, 20+ court sport courts, events and activities all year round and more.”

The MAC also mentions on its website that it offers private events and catering. “The club has private events and catering services for all member milestone events, which are events that celebrate members and their life milestones. These are events such as birthdays, weddings, and Celebrations of Life,” the site reads.

There’s a charge for having your name and information put into the system. Then there’s an annual maintenance fee on top of your existing inside the physical space of the gym fee. And don’t even get some folks started on the hoops they’re forced to jump through just to cancel a membership.

The Daily Dot reached out to the MAC via email and Selenite via TikTok comment for further information.

