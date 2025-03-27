‘Now the drivers are scamming?’: Lyft customer says driver ‘robbed’ her. Then it happens to her roommate

A Lyft customer raised red flags after she said she was scammed by her driver.

In a viral video with over 62,400 views, TikToker bricomerford (@bricomerford) called out her Lyft driver’s behavior.

Then she claimed her roommate fell prey to the same scam.

Viral Lyft scam

According to the customer, she was in one of the company’s ride-share vehicles when her driver did something strange.

“So I was taking a Lyft to get home,” the woman reported. “About five minutes into the ride, I watched the driver swipe and press ‘cancel ride.’”

She also alleged the driver accused her of canceling the ride.

Then he told her she would need to pay him cash to get to her destination.

“Unfortunately, I had cash that day and so I gave him the money that I had on me,” she explained.

The customer was especially concerned for her safety because the ride was no longer being monitored by Lyft.

How did Lyft respond?

The TikToker accused Lyft of blaming her for falling prey to the scam.

“I reported it to Lyft,” she explained. “They told me that I should’ve called 911 and that it was my fault for giving him money.”

However, not too long after the incident, she said her roommate had a similar experience.

Ultimately, she wondered if others had similar experiences.

“Is this a thing that Lyft drivers are doing now?” she asked.

This is not the first time content creators have come forward with bad experiences about Lyft.

Others have reported similar incidents.

A Houston-based singer said a driver refused to complete her service when she refused to pay him directly in cash.

This may have something to do with the way drivers are paid out by the app.

“Drivers will earn 70% or more of passenger payments after external fees are deducted,” according to Lyft’s website. “This is the minimum drivers should expect to earn.”

Lyft encourages victims to report incidents

In the video’s comments section, some reported similar incidents.

“This happened to me in NYC in an Uber with my teenage daughter in the car. He canceled the ride then told us to pay twice what Uber was charging or he wouldn’t unlock the car doors. I was terrified,” user Yanoula422 said.

“Omg! this happened to me before and guy wouldn’t let me out car…I had to call 911…then I called lyft and he was canceled,” user FLVibes wrote.

Lyft also instructed the woman to contact it.

“This is very serious please reach out to customer service we will file a police investigation,” Lyft Customer Support’s TikTok account wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @bricomerford by TikTok comment and direct message and Lyft by email.

