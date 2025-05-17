“We’ve been seeing this happen in stores too”: Woman orders bridal set from Lululemon. Why does it arrive burnt?

There was something deeply wrong with this woman’s Lululemon order. Commenters think they know what happened.

Love it or hate it, Lululemon has solidly cemented itself as one of the most recognizable names in athleisure, growing from a niche yoga-wear company to a global powerhouse with a cult following.

Known for its high prices, great leggings, and creative marketing, Lululemon has become more than a clothing brand. It’s a class and lifestyle symbol associated with well-off, wellness-obsessed millennials and Gen Zers.

But with popularity comes scrutiny. Lululemon has faced its fair share of controversies, from quality control issues to racist leadership.

And here’s one more thing to add to the list.

Lululemon set catches fire?

In a viral video with more than 4.3 million views, content creator Darian Kaia (@dariankaia) showed how shocked she was by her Lululemon order, and not in a good way.

Kaia explained that before her wedding, her husband gifted her an all-white Lululemon that she could sport ahead of the wedding. She loved the idea so much that she ordered he same thing for her little sister, who’s getting married in less than two months, and wanted to give it to her for her upcoming bridal shower.

But when she went to grab the package at the door, her once excited face dropped, and she looked visibly confused.

“Oh my gosh, is it on fire?” Kaia exclaimed when she saw the package.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” she went on as she picked it up.

The plastic bag in which the items came had a huge hole in it that looked like it had melted off.

As she examined it further, Kaia’s heart sank.

“The jacket’s ruined too,” she said.

When she brought the item up to the camera, a large grey mark with two holes appeared on the pristine white fabric.

Kaia said the situation made her want to cry, especially since it’s a bit of a hassle to acquire Lululemon because there isn’t a store nearby, so all orders have to be placed online. On top of that, Kaia had been waiting for the item to restock.

“I do not know what I’m gonna do now. I guess I’m just gonna have to give her mine,” Kaia said.

Did Lululemon address the situation?

In a follow-up video, Kaia explained that after a day and a half, she was able to get in contact with “the sweetest” customer service rep in Florida, who got the item replaced and shipped out.

Was it really burnt?

In a comment, Kaia said that she found out the damage likely came from the package getting stuck on a conveyor belt in the shipping facility or getting stuck in the delivery truck door.

While the item didn’t get burned in the traditional sense, it could be a friction burn.

“If you gift her yours (until hers arrives) it can be her something borrowed,” a top comment read.

“The fact that we spend that much money with a company and they can’t figure out a better packaging is absolutely ridiculous!” a person said.

“I work for UPS and packages like this get stuck in belts ALL THE TIME. it’s crazy companies like this don’t have better packaging,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaia for comment via email and Instagram direct messages and to Lululemon via email.



