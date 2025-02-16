‘I know this may sound extreme’: Expert says you should ‘beware’ of Lululemon pants. Is he right?

Lululemon leggings are a go-to for workouts, errands, or just lounging around.

But according to one doctor, they might come with a hidden risk—one that’s sitting right in the crotch.

In his Instagram viral video with over 1.1 million views, psychiatrist and nutrition specialist Paul Saladino (@paulsaladinomd) warned his audience about what he calls “forever chemicals” in popular activewear.

Can Lululemon pants harm your health?

“There are forever chemicals in the crotch region of Lululemon leggings and the leggings of many other companies,” Saladino claims in the clip.

Forever chemicals—also known as PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances)—are synthetic compounds that don’t easily break down in the body or the environment.

They’ve been linked to reduced immune function, an increased risk of certain cancers, birth defects, and liver and kidney disease.

“It’s very hard for the body to get rid of these, and they’re persistent in the environment,” Saladino says. “We know they can be absorbed through the skin, which is crazy when you think about the fact that they’re concentrated in the crotch region of leggings like these.”

He also alleges that many women wear leggings without underwear, meaning exposure could be even higher.

“Be careful of what’s in your clothes,” he warns.

Is there any truth to this?

Several studies have detected PFAS in clothing items such as yoga pants, as stated by Saladino, including Lululemon leggings.

For example, a 2022 report by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found detectable levels of these “forever chemicals” in consumer textiles like bedding, tablecloths, and sportswear.

And, unfortunately, these chemicals can enter our bloodstream through our skin.

In response to these concerns, some regions have implemented regulations to limit PFAS in consumer products.

For instance, as of Jan. 1, New York and California have banned the sale of clothing containing PFAS, prompting companies to seek alternative materials.

What does Lululemon say?

Lululemon has acknowledged concerns about PFAS in its products and has stated its commitment to phasing out these chemicals.

According to their Restricted Substances List (RSL) published in October 2023, the company outlines limits for PFAS in their clothing.

In an email exchange with the Daily Dot, a Lululemon company spokesperson shared more information on the initiative.

“The health and safety of our guests is paramount to Lululemon,” the spokesperson wrote. ”We take pride in developing products that meet or exceed global regulatory, safety, and quality standards, and are committed to collaborating with industry and government partners to continually innovate and improve the safety and sustainability of our products and supply chain.”

As far as progress on phasing the harmful chemicals out, they wrote, “In FY23, we successfully phased out the use of PFAS in durable water repellent products, a small percentage of our assortment, and have been using alternatives moving forward.”



“We require all our vendors to regularly conduct testing for restricted substances, including PFAS, by credible third-party agencies to guarantee ongoing compliance,” the spokesperson concluded.

Viewers react

Some users in the comments called out Saladino for his claim about women not wearing underwear with leggings.

“Whooooooo doesn’t wear underwear with their leggings?” exclaimed one user. “Right to jail.”

“Thanks for sharing about these chemicals BUT I also think it’s worth mentioning that I don’t know a single woman who doesn’t wear underwear with leggings (or any other article of clothing other than a swim suit) so let’s just pump the brakes on that misconception please?” wrote a second user.

Others were curious about safer brands, while the rest gave some additional advise.

“It’s not just Lulu, it’s all gym wear companies,” stated one user. “It’s hard to wear cotton to work out, not moisture wicking, and it’s more expensive.

“Wear cotton undies and just don’t wear gym clothes all day ever day and you’ll be aiight,” they advised.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Saladino and Lulumeno via email for official comment.

