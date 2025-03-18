‘Should’ve went to Texas Roadhouse’: Woman orders the filet mignon for $35 from Longhorn Steakhouse. Then she sees what gets to table

A Longhorn Steakhouse customer was disappointed with her filet mignon.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok video with over 890,200 views, user @kayy.behindascenes showed viewers the steak she received.

“What the [expletive] is this?” she asked while showing it off.

Her viewers were torn on whether or not the restaurant’s steak met expectations.

Advertisement

Was LongHorn Steakhouse’s filet mignon worth the cost?

In the clip, the woman, who is a real estate agent and hairstylist, was absolutely disappointed with the steak she received.

“I’m at Longhorn and this is supposed to be a filet mignon,” she said as she recorded the food.

She referred to the cut of meat as “this [expletive] Frosty the Snowman,” because of its shape.

Advertisement

The woman also accused the restaurant of testing her patience.

“Yall @Longhorn Steakhouse tried me today,” the video’s caption, which tagged the restaurant, read.

The overlay text read, “$35 for this is crazy,”

Viewers make fun of the steak

In the video’s comments section, many were torn about whether or not the steak was worth the cost.

Advertisement

Some commenters wondered what size of steak she ordered and whether or not it was cooked “well done.”

“Maybe you ordered it well done, and meat shrinks the more it’s cooked. They probably put an iron on it to cook it faster, as well. It’s definitely a well done filet,” user B said.

“That’s what happens when you order a 9oz filet WELL DONE,” user nahaaj92 wrote.

However, the creator wrote in a comment that she did not order it well done.

Advertisement

In a previous viral story, The Daily Dot reported on a restaurant manager who claimed one of her customers complained after ordering a steak cooked “well-done.” She accused the customer of reordering the steak “medium” to demonstrate there was nothing initially wrong with the steak except for the temperature it was cooked.

One commenter argued that Longhorn Steakhouse often delivers on dishing up delicious steaks.

“My longhorn steak house SMACKS!! They never miss at that hoe. Outlaw ribeye always on Point,” user Chillassname said.

Others recommended another popular steakhouse.

Advertisement

“Should’ve went to Texas Roadhouse,” user Amani commented.

Texas Roadhouse is a popular eatery that generates a ton of viral content about hacks to get great food deals.

The Daily Dot reached out to Longhorn Steakhouse by email and user the TikToker by TikTok comment and direct message.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.