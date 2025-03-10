‘Did Texas Roadhouse steal?’: Woman goes to Logan’s Roadhouse. Then she notices something peculiar

Similarities between different chain restaurants might spark a bit of curiosity for customers who are more familiar with one than the other.

Some customers might notice similarities between menus and chalk it up to the restaurants offering the same kind of food. However, others might look a little deeper and see something that may or may not be there.

One customer of Logan’s Roadhouse, a chain restaurant offering steaks, ribs, and burgers in a rustic atmosphere, says she believes the restaurant was copied by Texas Roadhouse.

In a video that has drawn over 160,000 views on TikTok, user @_pstylezz says she thinks the interior and menu of the restaurant are where the similarities lie.

The claim at hand

“I feel like Texas Roadhouse stole their style and just had more money so they went bigger,” the poster says off-camera. “Let’s see. So yeah, I think Texas Roadhouse definitely stole their style, because look. I’m not trying to record nobody but this is how the restaurant looks. Texas Roadhouse, but better. So the drinks is so cheap, and no this is not happy hour.”

The video then cuts to rolls delivered to the table with a side of butter, similar to what is offered at Texas Roadhouse.

“See, that’s what I meant,” the poster says. “Texas Roadhouse but better. Look at the rolls.”

Additional footage shows the meal they’ve ordered, with fried catfish, a variety of sides, and other orders.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @_pstylezz via TikTok direct message, as well as to Texas Roadhouse and Logan’s Roadhouse via email regarding the video.

Are Texas Roadhouse and Logan’s Roadhouse related… like, at all?

When it comes down to it, no,

Texas Roadhouse and Logan’s Roadhouse are two separate chain restaurants. Texas Roadhouse was founded in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana by Kent Taylor, while Logan’s Roadhouse launched in 1991 in Lexington, Kentucky by Dave Watchel and Charles McWhorter.

They are also owned by separate companies. Texas Roadhouse is part of the same ownership group as Bubba 33’s and Jagger’s restaurants, while Logan’s Roadhouse is owned by CraftWorks Holdings.

Drawing comparison

Both restaurants started around the same time and have similar atmospheres with similar menus, but they are not related in any way.

However, this didn’t stop viewers from making their own comparisons. The poster clarified in the comments section that she was unfamiliar with Logan’s as a chain and did not know that there were multiple locations.

“Omg! You found a Logan’s!” one commenter wrote. “I loved them so much more than Texas Roadhouse.”

“Yess logans is my childhood restaurant,” another commenter wrote. “Texas Roadhouse was a every now and then thing.”

“You are definitely right about them being similar but I just didn’t like Logan’s,” a commenter wrote. “But I remember when they let ppl throw peanuts on the floor.”

All about the peanuts

Some commenters were adamant that in years past, both restaurants offered peanuts table side. And they’d like them back, thank you very much.

“Logan’s is better no shade!!” another said. “They used to have peanuts all over the place.”

“Yessss!!! They did !!!!!” a further user added. “I used to visit here when I was a little girl and they had peanut hulls all over the floor. they’d give you big buckets of it as an appetizer.”



