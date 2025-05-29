“I don’t want to go to your wedding”: Logan Paul is inviting one lucky fan to his multi-million-dollar wedding to fiancée Nina Agdal

Logan Paul is throwing what sounds like a wildly lavish wedding with his fiancée, Nina Agdal—and he wants one of his fans to be there.

Featured Video

In his latest vlog, posted May 28, Paul revealed that they’re inviting a viewer to attend the ceremony with a plus-one.

“It’s affecting my net worth,” he said of the multi-million-dollar celebration. “But my God, it is going to be incredible.”

How can fans participate to win the prize?

It’s simple. Watch the vlog, drop a comment, and hope it’s the one that gets picked. That’s it.

Advertisement

“I think we should invite one lucky viewer to our wedding, I’m not kidding. Someone who watches this video and comments,” Paul said in the video. “Our favorite comment,” Nina chimed in.

“It can be anything, like literally anything, and then we’re going to invite one of you guys to our wedding,” Paul added.

No official wedding date has been shared publicly, but the couple, who recently welcomed their first child, seems to be in full planning mode. So if you’ve ever dreamed of partying with influencers in formalwear, this might be your shot.

Advertisement

What are fans saying?

With more than 8,000 comments on Paul’s vlog, it’s clear people are already shooting their shot.

One viewer joked, “I’d love to stand awkwardly on the outskirts of the wedding and let everyone wonder who knows me.”

Another asked the real questions. “Just making sure Maverick merch counts as formalwear, right?” they said jokingly.

Advertisement

Then there was the reverse-psychology route. “I don’t want to go to your wedding please don’t invite me,” wrote a third.

Paul actually replied, “This was a funny comment.”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.