‘A lot of people don’t realize’: Man shares little-known AutoZone feature for saving hundreds on tools you’re only going to use once

Ever need a tool but didn’t want to spend the money on something you may use only once or twice? Well, AutoZone has a program just for you.

Known as the Loan Tool Program, AutoZone has loaned millions of tools to DIY mechanics for 20 years. This includes heavy-duty tools that a mechanic would use.

In a video viewed over 51,000 times as of publication, TikToker I’ll Ask My Dad (@illaskmydad3) explains how the program works.

According to I’ll Ask My Dad, DIY mechanics are able to borrow tools from AutoZone after giving a small deposit. Once you’re done with the tools, you return them and get your deposit back.

“Instead of buying a tool and having it float around my garage, you can just borrow one,” he said.

Many viewers have also used the service.

“Me and my dad have been borrowing tools for over a decade, back then they used to charge a small service fee aside from the deposit, now I’m glad it’s completely “free”,” one said.

“Borrowed a wrench for an oil change and they were surprised I brought it back,” a second shared.

“Don’t destroy or mess up the box or they can reject the return. And yes some things rented are in cardboard boxes…” a third warned.

How the program works

According to Slashgear, the Loan A Tool program at AutoZone is “an innovative and resourceful service that serves a wide range of need for everyone, from beginners to experienced professionals.”

To borrow a tool, customers need to visit their local AutoZone and choose from a selection that is essential for auto repair. Once a customer selects the tool they need, they pay a deposit, “which effectively serves as a guarantee to ensure everything is returned after it is used.”

The tool selection includes a large variety of tools designed for specialized use, such as compression testers, specialized wrenches, sockets, and engine hoists. Additionally, these tools are not one-size-fits-all. Instead, the auto supply shop offers tools designed for multiple types of vehicles, allowing customers to get the correct tool the first time.

The return policy is “designed for customer convenience and efficiency.” After customers select a tool to borrow, they pay a deposit that’s equal to the value of the piece of gear being loaned out. Customers are then able to keep the tool for 90 days. The one stipulation is that the tools are returned in the same condition as they were loaned out. Once they return the tool, they will receive a full refund of their deposit. Additionally, if they like the tool, they can keep it and forfeit the deposit. Another plus of the program is that the tool can be returned to any AutoZone location.

The Daily Dot reached out to I’ll Ask My Dad via TikTok comment and AutoZone via email.

