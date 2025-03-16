‘Linglongs aren’t even that bad’: Mechanic inspects car. Then he takes a closer look at the tires

Automotive enthusiast and TikToker @s1.brd has a bone to pick with LingLong tires. In a video that’s accrued over 719,000 views, he mocked the Chinese tire manufacturer.

However, numerous reviews online, and comments in forum posts, offered differing opinions on the brand.

He begins his video with a recording of a car up on a jack in a service shop that’s outfitted with LingLongs.

“You know I’ve bought a lot of cheap [expletive] in my day,” he begins. “But I ain’t never my life bought a set of LingLongs, buddy.”

He zooms his lens on the tire to show off the LingLong label. Also, he pans the camera to reveal that they’ve been affixed to a blue sedan.

Are LingLongs bad?

While the TikToker doesn’t appear to have a positive assessment of the brand, there are several folks online who say otherwise. One Redditor asked other people on the website’s r/tires sub about LingLong tires, questioning their quality.

Responses to their post varied greatly. One user on the app said the company produces a “garbage tire.” Another person echoed that sentiment, writing, “Yeah avoid LingLong, Sailun and the other cheap Chinese brands.”

Someone else replied, “LingLong is one of the few I would never sell someone. I’d definitely go for Nexen between the two,” they penned.

Whereas another Redditor also recommended Nexen as a dependable purchase that’s also affordable. “LingLong is cheap Chinese trash. I wouldn’t put them on a go cart. Nexen tires are massively better in quality and value.”

Another person highlighted that Consumer Reports, which doesn’t take ad revenue, doesn’t recommend Linglong tires.

Counterpoints

However, others stated that the brand gets an unnecessary amount of hatred. A Scandinavian driver said while the tires aren’t great for ice, that they were perfectly fine for summer cruising.

Another remarked that they even performed well in the rain. “I’m riding LingLong Sportmaster 235/40 R18 rn for summer tires. Not loud at all, great traction on wet asphalt and the handling is good also. I live in Scandinavia, were riding Continental as summer tires before these. Chinese tires are getting better, it’s a fact,” they wrote.

But another countered that European LingLongs aren’t manufacturer in China, but rather in Serbia. They suggested that this point of origin makes for a more dependable tire.

Furthermore, a Reddit poster replied that they affixed LingLong tires to their Ford Mustang. They said that for “3 or 4 years” the brand’s offering was “still going strong.”

Someone else simply said any “new tire” is better than an old one. So as much hate as LingLongs get, if that’s the only brand you can afford, it’s better to put them on.

More LingLong love

Furthermore, the website We Try Tires also stated that LingLongs is a great buy. In its assessment of the brand, the piece wrote that the company’s tires are marked by their “reliability and affordability.”

Additionally, the outlet penned that LingLong was founded in 1975 and has been selling tires in the United States since 2001. Its most popular offerings are its “Touring and Comfort range.”

Although the site concedes LingLongs initially made poor tires, the brand has improved over the years. “Many independent reviews have shown that LingLong tires are up to par with some of the biggest tire brands in the industry.”

More reviews

Worst Brands also had mixed opinions on LingLong tires. The website’s experience in testing the brand suggests that they aren’t the best for “snowy” conditions. However, like the Reddit users, Worst Brands did write that the tires did well on dry roads.

And while the LingLong Crosswind 4×4 HP Tires did well in both wet and dry conditions, there was one caveat. That was with overall construction with the tire. Consequently, the outlet writes, shoppers shouldn’t be surprised if the tires wear out “quickly.”

Commenters who replied to @s1.brd’s post also had differing opinions on LingLongs. One person remarked that “LingLongs aren’t even that bad.”

While another wrote, “LingLongs are pretty common in Europe to see.”

One TikTok user said they were happy with their LingLong winter tires. They even went so far as to say that it’s the only brand they’d use. “LingLong studded winter tires are amazingly rated. Wouldn’t buy anything else,” they wrote.

Someone else penned, “LingLong Gripmasters are the GOAT.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to LingLong via email and @s1.brd via TikTok comment for further information.



