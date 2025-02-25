‘This is not your typical Lincoln’: Dealership salesman says this is the hardest car to move off the lot. Then he reveals a little-known trick for getting 30% off

As luxury car prices remain high, it can be hard to score a great deal at a dealership. But one used car salesman says there’s one so hard to sell that you might be able to score a major bargain on an almost-new vehicle.

In a video with over 346,000 views, a salesman from the dealership Puyallup Nissan (@puyallupnissan) holds a Lincoln key as he walks to the pre-owned lot.

“Let me show you the hardest brand for us to sell. There’s nothing wrong with this brand,” he says. “They just seem to never sell.”

He continues that after 45 days on the lot, the dealership brings the vehicle down to wholesale, making it significantly cheaper than a new vehicle.

“This one’s at 39 days. It sells for 30% less than a brand new one,” he explains, walking up to a cream-colored Lincoln Nautilus SUV. He notes that the vehicle only has 1,600 miles, making it “basically brand new.”

He shows the interior of the Lincoln Nautilus, showing a large display screen and leather massage seats. He opens the glove box to show a receipt, proving the price of the new vehicle was $66,000 when the previous owners purchased it.

“You tell me why you think this is having a hard time selling,” he says. “By the way, these people upgraded to a Nissan Rouge.”

Why are Lincolns hard to sell?

While the dealership doesn’t reveal why they have trouble selling Lincolns, commenters suggested there’s nothing mechanically wrong with the car.

“Because Lincolns are for old folk, at least that’s how my generation looks at them, haha,” one wrote.

“You have to be 75+ years old to legally purchase that Lincoln,” another said.

“My professor once said Lincolns are your grandparent’s car,” a third added.

They aren’t wrong. A report by MarketWatch suggests that Lincoln has the oldest buyers in the nation—averaging around 61 years old at the time of purchase.

Other viewers pushed back on Lincoln being a hard sell, sharing why they love theirs.

“I’ve owned 2 Lincolns… loved them… great ride, comfortable, no major service issues. when I get ready to get another car Lincoln will be considered!” a viewer said.

“I love my Lincoln Aviator and MKZ best cars I’ve ever owned,” another wrote.

“Lincoln’s are made so nice. My moms had one since 2017 and there’s never been a thing wrong with it. Super reliable,” a third shared.

Why trade a Lincoln Nautilus for a Nissan Rogue?

Other commenters fixate on the original owner’s switch from a Lincoln Nautilus to a Nissan Rogue.

According to a comparison by Car Gurus, the Lincoln Nautilus has a slight edge over the Nissan Rogue in expert and driver reviews. However, reliability ratings depend on the car models’ years.

Some viewers say they were shocked that the dealership referred to the trade as an “upgrade.”

“They did not upgrade to a Nissan Rogue. They downgraded their monthly payment,” one suggests.

A new Nissan Rogue is less than half the cost of the new Lincoln Nautilus shown in the video, starting around $30,000 according to Kelley Blue Book. Despite the price difference, many viewers believe the Lincoln is still better than the Nissan.

“I don’t think it’s possible to upgrade to a Nissan Rogue,” another writes.

“Wait a minute, unless something terribly wrong with that car, I can’t see anyone in their right mind trading in a Lincoln Nautilus for a Nissan Rogue,” a third remarks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Puyallup Nissan via contact form and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Lincoln and Nissan for further information.