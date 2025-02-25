‘That’s so scary’: Woman’s LG washer bursts into flames. Firemen say this little-known component can cause a shortage—even if the machine is off

A woman says that after her mother’s LG washing machine burst into flames, firemen told her about a little-known component that could cause a shortage even if the appliance was off.

Savannah (@vacaanah_g) uploaded a video showing the damage from the fire to TikTok, where it received 114,500 views.

She explains that the night before, her mother had been woken up by her dogs barking. After following the dogs into the backyard to see what they were barking at, Savannah’s mother found her entire laundry room on fire.

“Look at the washer and dryer,” Savannah says as she films the charred machines. She also documents the extensive damage to the walls and ceiling. They are black from the smoke and have insulation sticking out in several places.

Savannah says the firemen who responded to the emergency call explained the possible cause of the fire.

She says, “They said that it was likely the capacitor in the LG washing machine. They said that even though the machine is off, that the capacitor can stay on and cause a shortage.”

Can washing machines catch on fire when not running?

A capacitor is a device that stores electric energy like a battery. It releases the energy when necessary, like when the machine’s motor starts up. These devices are used in a wide range of home appliances, like washing machines, TVs, and refrigerators.

Malfunctioning capacitors are one of the main causes of appliance fires. A faulty capacitor can ignite a fire inside the machine and result in the washer going up in flames.

If a washing machine is running slower than usual or not starting at all, the capacitor may be the issue. In this case, Remove and Replace, a guide to appliance repair, suggests testing the part to see if it’s malfunctioning.

First, be sure to turn the power off and unplug the machine. The website recommends waiting an additional 30 minutes after unplugging, as the capacitor could still be holding a charge. Then, remove the capacitor.

Once the capacitor has been removed, use a multimeter to measure whether it is functioning properly. A meter reading of zero indicates the capacitor is not working and needs to be replaced.

Viewers were disturbed

Many viewers of Savannah’s video expressed gratitude that the family was safe.

“Wow that’s so scary thankfully everyone is okay,” one person commented.

“Glad no one was hurt … Bless those dogs,” echoed another.

Multiple viewers suggested she make an official complaint, and several others even mentioned LG in their comments.

“Thank the lord you’re family is ok and still have their home. Now contact the better business bureau and let them know what the fireman stated and they’ll get something done asap,” one person said.

Someone else tagged LG directly and wrote, “Please make it right for this family … be a respectable company and do the right thing.”

“@LG Electronics USA you need to look into this,” shared another.

Thanks to the many users who tagged LG, a representative reached out to Savannah in the comments section. They wrote, “We sent you a DM to ask for your contact information so we can discuss this matter in further detail.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker updated her viewers to let them know that LG had reached out to the family.

“The good news is all of your guys’ concern and all of your guys’ engagement with the video got LG’s attention, and they contacted us. They’re going to send out a fire investigator and a claims adjuster,” Savannah says as her mother makes gestures of gratitude in the background of the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Savannah via TikTok direct message and to LG via email for further updates.

