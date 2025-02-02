‘The new normal’: Woman buys Lexus RX 350. She didn’t check what her monthly car payment would be first

If you want a luxury vehicle, you’re going to have to pay luxury prices. That’s a lesson one TikTok user learned the hard way after buying the new Lexus RX 350.

Jude (@_juudeee), a dental hygienist, admitted in a recent video that she pays more than $770 per month for her car. She justified the cost by saying it’s equipped with all the latest gadgets.

“Having a $770+ car payment because I wanted the brand new luxury Lexus RX350, a big screen, 360 camera, moonroof, auto start, ambient lighting, car play, and more,” she wrote in the text overlay of her clip. As of this writing, her clip has amassed more than 444,500 views.

So, how does this cost compare to Americans’ average car payments—and how much do luxury vehicles typically cost on a month-to-month basis?

Luxury vehicles are expensive for a reason

According to Bankrate, which cited data from Experian, Jude isn’t paying that much more than most Americans who make monthly car payments. The website noted that drivers, on average, pay $730 and $520 per month for new and used vehicles, respectively.

If that cost seems exorbitant, that’s because it is. Bankrate noted that most Americans’ cars are the second most expensive item they pay for each month, only below housing costs. That might be one reason why loan delinquencies have increased since 2019, according to data from the Federal Reserve System.

Lexuses, in particular, are not necessarily more expensive than non-luxury cars. According to Edmunds, a Lexus RX might cost anywhere between $600 to $700 per month, though that may vary based on where you live.

The model you buy will affect pricing, too. While a 2025 Lexus RX 250 Premium Plus will be on the higher end of that range, a 2024 Lexus RX 350 might cost closer to $400 to $500 per month. The length of the lease will also affect your monthly payment.

Part of the reason newer Lexus models are on the higher end is due to the features Jude mentioned. The RX 350 is equipped with features such as plush leather interiors, advanced infotainment systems, and driver assistance technologies, all of which are typically not found in standard vehicles.

The good news is, if you’re paying for a Lexus, you’re paying for a car that will last you a long time. One Redditor said that these cars can drive for up to 250,000 miles.

“It’s a Toyota, king of reliability,” another echoed.

Expensive car payments are becoming more common

In the comments section of Jude’s video, several users said Jude’s monthly car rate isn’t abnormal overall.

“Seems like $700-800 is the new normal,” one man wrote.

“Mine is $1358/month,” another added, clearly displeased with what she has to pay.

“$770… not that bad,” a third viewer noted.

Others who said they similarly own Lexus said the cars are worth the price tag.

“I have a 2025 Premium NX 350h and I’m okay, all my kids have graduated from college and [are] living their own lives,” one woman confessed. “I deserve my car.”

“Just got rid of my BMW for a Lexus and have no regrets,” another echoed.

“Me with my 500h F Sport! I love it, no regret,” a third viewer said.

In response to another commenter, Jude agreed that her Lexus was a worthy investment.

“If you can afford it, of course,” she wrote.

Some viewers, meanwhile, used the comments section of Jude’s post to express gratitude for their much cheaper car payments.

“And here I am crying about my $629 payment for a 2022 Lexus,” one woman said.

“OMG I have all of this in my EV Equinox and pay $180 a month,” another shared.

“I’m complaining about $654 on my NX,” a third viewer added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jude via TikTok comment and to Lexus through email.

