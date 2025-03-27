‘Walmart skid plate option’: Driver’s Lexus is leaking. The mechanic can’t believe the customer’s DIY fix

Some people fix their cars with duct tape. Others use zip ties. This Lexus owner? A baking sheet from Walmart or Bed Bath & Beyond was the perfect solution for a radiator leak.

Featured Video

Plain as day, there’s a baking sheet bolted underneath a mechanically troubled Lexus in a viral TikTok clip. The video from creator justanotherbmwtech (@justanotherbmwtech) has been viewed more than 542,000 times, likely from disbelief over the beyond-DIY approach to a radiator leak.

And as the mechanic notes, it’s not the leak that is the reason the owner brought in the Lexus.

“You [expletive] blew the [expletive] radiator apart,” he said. “But they want [the exhaust] sleeved. That’s all they’re concerned about.”

Advertisement

Radiator leaks are serious

The mechanic’s disbelief is understandable since radiator leaks are a warning the engine’s cooling system is failing. Without a functioning radiator, the engine can overheat quickly. That quickly leads to warped parts, blown head gaskets, and full-on engine failure.

In pure dollar terms, the $800 to $1,500 not spent on a new radiator will likely become a $5,000-plus engine rebuild. The radiator leak is a problem that can’t be safely ignored for long.

Then there’s the pure ridiculousness of the baking sheet. While technically made of metal, it’s not engineered for high-heat, high-pressure automotive use. Screwing one to your car’s undercarriage is less of a “repair” and more of a DIY hazard. The sheet could warp, rust, or straight-up fall off while driving. And it’s even more hazardous if it’s being used to contain leaking fluid.

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar with an exhaust sleeve, it’s a metal wrap or clamp designed to patch a crack or hole in an exhaust pipe. They’re often used as a stopgap to quiet a noisy exhaust or prevent fumes from leaking into the cabin.

What we learn is the owner is fine rolling the dice on a radiator leak, possibly leading to a blown engine. But under no circumstances can they tolerate engine noise of any kind. That’s probably going to work out really great for them in the long run.

DIY repairs lead to laughs

Mechanics across social media are having fun and gaining huge audiences, sharing footage of the unbelievable “fix-up” jobs that roll into their bays.

Advertisement

We’ve enjoyed plenty of laughs celebrating DIY mechanics gone wrong.

There was this $1,500 “Oops!” on a Toyota.

And the exhaust system that had undergone some frankly indescribable “maintenance.”

Then there’s the Nissan Altima owner who decided to replace his car’s transmission, then faced days of “Did it work?” suspense.

Advertisement

And the clip that showed a simple swapping out of air filters can easily go wrong.

How to avoid costly maintenance mishaps

For all the fun folks online have at repairs gone wrong, DIY car maintenance can be both rewarding and cost-effective. You just need to know your limits. Here are five quick tips to help:

Advertisement

Regularly check and change your oil: Maintain engine health by checking oil levels monthly and adhering to your vehicle’s recommended oil change intervals. ​

Monitor tire pressure and tread depth: Ensure optimal fuel efficiency and safety by checking tire pressure monthly and inspecting tread depth to prevent uneven wear. ​

Replace air filters as needed: A clean air filter enhances engine performance; inspect it regularly and replace it when it appears dirty. ​

Inspect and maintain fluid levels: Regularly check and top off essential fluids, including coolant, brake, and transmission fluids, to keep your vehicle running smoothly.

Advertisement

Keep your battery in good condition: Ensure reliable starts by cleaning battery terminals and checking for corrosion; replace the battery as needed, especially before extreme weather conditions.

Commenters on the clip were lining up to take shots at the owner of the baking sheet with a poor-running Lexus as an accessory.

“If you don’t see a puddle under your car it’s not leaking,” one of them wrote.

Another had some devious advice for the mechanic: “Do the right thing and install a drain plug in the baking sheet for the poor fella.”

Advertisement

And one planned on heading out to make a purchase: “That’s a decent idea. Going to buy a a baking sheet this moment!”

The Daily Dot reached out to the mechanic via online comment and to Toyota/Lexus via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.